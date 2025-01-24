Tesla Model Y refreshed to fight the Porsche Macan EV

Tesla has announced a long-anticipated refresh for its Model Y, the UK’s best-selling EV. It will make its sales debut in March and will initially be offered in just one variant, the £60,990 Launch Edition, based on the current Model Y Dual Motor model.

The new Model Y features the same powertrain and battery pack as before but will offer a 22-mile increase in range – now rated at 353 miles on the WLTP test. Performance remains as before with a 4.3sec 0-62mph time and a top speed of 125mph. For the time being the Launch Edition will be the only version available with the single motor and Performance models to join in due course.

At first glance the most obvious changes are the styling updates which give the Model Y a clearer identity and don't, as some expected, follow in the footsteps of the updated Model 3. If anything, there's more Cybercab and Cybertruck, most obviously in the full width light bar at the front, with the headlights and indicators dropping lower down into the front valance. There's another at rear that's more bespoke to the new Model Y. The car’s flanks remain largely as before although there is a new set of 20-inch wheels that have been added to the options list.