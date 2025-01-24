Tesla Model Y refreshed to fight the Porsche Macan EV
Tesla’s extensive facelift sees styling revisions as well as improvements in refinement
Tesla has announced a long-anticipated refresh for its Model Y, the UK’s best-selling EV. It will make its sales debut in March and will initially be offered in just one variant, the £60,990 Launch Edition, based on the current Model Y Dual Motor model.
The new Model Y features the same powertrain and battery pack as before but will offer a 22-mile increase in range – now rated at 353 miles on the WLTP test. Performance remains as before with a 4.3sec 0-62mph time and a top speed of 125mph. For the time being the Launch Edition will be the only version available with the single motor and Performance models to join in due course.
At first glance the most obvious changes are the styling updates which give the Model Y a clearer identity and don't, as some expected, follow in the footsteps of the updated Model 3. If anything, there's more Cybercab and Cybertruck, most obviously in the full width light bar at the front, with the headlights and indicators dropping lower down into the front valance. There's another at rear that's more bespoke to the new Model Y. The car’s flanks remain largely as before although there is a new set of 20-inch wheels that have been added to the options list.
Under the skin Tesla has concentrated on making the Model Y more refined without losing its dynamic ability. It's stiffened the body and improved the aerodynamics along with drawing on experience gained from the recently upgraded Model 3’s suspension.
According to Tesla new acoustic glass and improvements to sound deadening have reduced road noise by 22 per cent while impact noise and road noise have improved by 20 per cent.
Inside there’s the familiar minimalist cabin but the Model Y hasn’t followed the Model 3’s controversial dropping of the indicator stalk, which is alive and well here off the left side of the steering column. While a quick look might suggest it’s business as usual in the cabin, there are a few detail changes.
Both the front and rear seats have been redesigned for improved comfort while those in the back have longer cushions and deeper bolsters too. All seats are heated while those in the front are also ventilated, too.
There are detail changes to the centre console along with smatterings of aluminium trim, while the 15.4-inch infotainment screen features the latest Tesla system. Those in the back also get a screen – an eight-inch item – that can control HVAC functions and can be used as a gaming console.