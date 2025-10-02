The Performance also differs from the standard car through its use of new front and rear seats, designed to offer more support than the standard kind – these come in either white or black and now have powered thigh adjustment for improved comfort. We must admit though, they don’t offer us much support at all. For perspective, the diesel Mercedes-Benz G-class we drove to the launch event had significantly more lateral support. The seating position also isn’t perfect for my taste, with the seat not quite dropping low enough.

They say this is the most refined Model Y yet, and we believe it. Glass is double layered for not just the front windows, but the rear windows too, with further changes made throughout to contribute to a more refined experience. Tyre noise occasionally encroaches on select surfaces thanks to wide 275-section rears, but it really is a quiet car for the segment with its excellent standard 15-speaker sound system making good use of this.

For UK buyers, the divisive ‘Full Self Driving’ system is not yet available (although is in testing), so the Model Y is effectively limited to adaptive cruise control and auto steer on dual carriageways for now. The camera system behind this tech is good at detecting road signs, markings and other cars, although a lack of Radar means it can think objects are closer than they really are, making for rather annoying and unnecessary warning sounds…

Price, specs and rivals

Starting from £61,990, the Tesla Model Y Performance is £17,000 more than the base Model Y, and sits in-line with numerous rivals. The Porsche Macan Electric starts from a higher £68,500, but for that money you get almost 100bhp less, a much slower 5.7sec 0-62mph time and 137mph top speed. Stuttgart’s closest model on paper is the 509bhp Macan 4S Electric, capable of a 4.1sec 0-62mph time and a slightly better 378-mile WLTP range than the Tesla. While the Porsche is considerably more expensive than the Model Y Performance spec-for-spec, it's a much more premium product, with this polish carrying through to its dynamics.

In the other corner of the market is the Kia EV6 GT, an impressive offering with considerably more power than the Tesla at 641bhp, sharing its powertrain with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Despite the power advantage, its 0-62mph matches the Tesla at 3.5sec, and it actually undercuts the Model Y Performance marginally in terms of price at £59,985. The excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (our favourite driver’s EV on sale) makes the Tesla look especially unappealing as a driver’s car, with its £65,000 starting price not much more (you’ll just have to put up with its 280-mile range).

First deliveries of the new Tesla Model Y Performance begin at the end of October, with all European-market cars set to be built at the firm’s Berlin-Brandenburg facility.

Tesla Model Y Performance specs