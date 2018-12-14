As for fuel economy, you might be surprised just how far you can stretch a tank given every model in the range has some form of hybrid assistance. The entry-level xDrive30d, xDrive40d and range-topping V8-powered M60i are all capable of up to 39.2mpg, 38.2mpg and 23.7mpg respectively on the WLTP combined cycle. In our test with the plug-in hybrid 50e we saw real-world mpg of 55mpg with the battery charged – BMW claims 30.7mpg is possible with it flat.

Performance, ride and handling

Comfortable, supple ride

Steering light, but vague

Seamlessly integrated hybrid powertrain tech

First impressions are that the X5 is a supremely refined place to be, but the disconnect from the real world goes perhaps a step too far in some departments. Steering is light and while that’s not inherently problematic, the vague response you get from your inputs is. It’s almost as if there’s a very slight delay between requesting a direction change and receiving it, which can likely be traced back to the soft, air suspended chassis.

This is a trade-off that most will be more than happy to make, however, as the ride is excellent. The X5 is supple and refined even on the very worst British roads, isolating the cabin from harsh imperfections as a car of this calibre (and size) should. There’s a lot of grip on offer too, even in the heavier plug-in hybrid model, and while you can tackle a B-road head-on with surprising confidence should you really want to, the car doesn’t encourage it. Despite skinny 35-profile tyres and a huger 2.5 ton kerb weight, there’s a soft edge to just about everything the X5 does, but then that’s precisely what buyers of a large premium family SUV are looking for.

Some plug-in hybrid powertrains can fall flat thanks to poor calibration of their complex systems, but this hybridised straight-six is as silky smooth as you could want. Refinement is truly impressive in pure-electric mode (which will last you around 50 miles) and when the engine does fire up, it blends seamlessly to give you the boost you need at higher speeds. The middling X5 50e is quick off the line (perhaps a little too quick given how keen creep is) and unlike some, doesn’t tail off to a hollow crescendo.