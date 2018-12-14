BMW X5 review – still a benchmark for the full-size SUV
Despite immense pressure from rivals, the original BMW SUV still holds it own 27 years since its launch
The BMW X5 may not have kicked off the premium SUV fad, but it was an early player that refined it. If you wanted a high-riding family car back in 1999 choices were limited to the Range Rover or Mercedes ML, both of which drove with as much on-road sophistication as a circus cart. Then came the E53 X5 – big yes, but the first time that a large SUV drove with any resemblance of a ‘normal’ car. Four generations and 27 years later, the X5 exists in an ecosystem that has not only adopted the SUV, but relishes it. The X5’s rivals are now in double figures, but even so, it still shines as a benchmark for the segment.
This fourth-generation X5 has now been in production for eight whole years, but subtle updates here and there have helped it stay in-line with both the rest of the range and its competitors. A fresh face courtesy of an imminent Neue Klasse update will no doubt give it more edge, but as it stands, the X5 is one of the more handsome offerings. Thankfully it still drives with just as much sophistication.
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Engine, gearbox and technical highlights
- Competent diesel and petrol engines
- Competitive acceleration times
- Strong hybrid-assisted fuel economy
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The BMW X5 range in 2026 begins with the xDrive30d in two states of trim, xLine or M Sport. Both trim levels come with the same 3-litre turbocharged 48V straight-six diesel powertrain to produce 294bhp and 479lb ft of torque for a 6.1sec 0-62mph time. Increase the budget by £4300 and the xDrive40d becomes available, bumping the same 3-litre diesel to a higher 347bhp for an improved 5.5sec 0-62mph time.
Right in the middle of the range is the car we tested, the xDrive50e. This pairs BMW’s ubiquitous 3-litre twin-turbocharged B58 straight-six with a plug-in hybrid system for a 482bhp combined output. A sizable 25.7kWh battery pack to power it all does increase kerb weight by around 200kg over the standard car, but 0-62mph still comes in at a very reasonable 4.3sec – no X5 feels sluggish.
Right at the top of the standard, non-M range is the M60i xDrive, sending 523bhp to all four wheels from a 48V mild-hybrid 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 – don’t expect M car performance figures, though, as it’s a match for the middling xDrive50e at 4.3sec. A very healthy 553lb ft torque figure makes it feel more than quick enough for daily duties though, and goes some way to justifying its huge £101,110 price tag.
As for fuel economy, you might be surprised just how far you can stretch a tank given every model in the range has some form of hybrid assistance. The entry-level xDrive30d, xDrive40d and range-topping V8-powered M60i are all capable of up to 39.2mpg, 38.2mpg and 23.7mpg respectively on the WLTP combined cycle. In our test with the plug-in hybrid 50e we saw real-world mpg of 55mpg with the battery charged – BMW claims 30.7mpg is possible with it flat.
Performance, ride and handling
- Comfortable, supple ride
- Steering light, but vague
- Seamlessly integrated hybrid powertrain tech
First impressions are that the X5 is a supremely refined place to be, but the disconnect from the real world goes perhaps a step too far in some departments. Steering is light and while that’s not inherently problematic, the vague response you get from your inputs is. It’s almost as if there’s a very slight delay between requesting a direction change and receiving it, which can likely be traced back to the soft, air suspended chassis.
This is a trade-off that most will be more than happy to make, however, as the ride is excellent. The X5 is supple and refined even on the very worst British roads, isolating the cabin from harsh imperfections as a car of this calibre (and size) should. There’s a lot of grip on offer too, even in the heavier plug-in hybrid model, and while you can tackle a B-road head-on with surprising confidence should you really want to, the car doesn’t encourage it. Despite skinny 35-profile tyres and a huger 2.5 ton kerb weight, there’s a soft edge to just about everything the X5 does, but then that’s precisely what buyers of a large premium family SUV are looking for.
Some plug-in hybrid powertrains can fall flat thanks to poor calibration of their complex systems, but this hybridised straight-six is as silky smooth as you could want. Refinement is truly impressive in pure-electric mode (which will last you around 50 miles) and when the engine does fire up, it blends seamlessly to give you the boost you need at higher speeds. The middling X5 50e is quick off the line (perhaps a little too quick given how keen creep is) and unlike some, doesn’t tail off to a hollow crescendo.
This platform might be ageing but the way in which the hybrid tech is integrated makes it feel anything but. The car will intelligently decide when to use regenerative braking and when to free-roll, with downhill sections seamlessly filling the battery through excess momentum while maintaining your previous speed. I’m typically averse to systems that try to manage systems themselves as they’re rarely accurate, but the X5 pulls it off.
Be greedy with the power mid-corner and its slight rear-bias does become apparent, with a tenacious front end that will hold on to the tarmac longer than the rear seems willing, although it never quite achieves the transparent body control that keeps the Porsche Cayenne on a large SUV pedestal, nor is it anything close to throttle adjustable.
Interior and tech
- Quiet, premium, high-quality interior
- Intuitive physical and digital controls
- Reduced boot space in hybrid
The refinement extends beyond the performance of the powertrain and into the cabin, with road, wind and powertrain noise all very minimal. Each and everything you touch in the cabin feels solid and premium, and while elements like the backlit ‘X5’ emblem on the passenger side of the dashboard do cheapen the aesthetic a tad, the X5’s cabin is one of the best in the current range.
Seats are comfortable on long journeys and unlike some cars in this segment, have good adjustment for all body types. One of the benefits of the age of the X5 is that it still gets plenty of physical controls for vital functions such as climate and powertrain modes combined with the excellent, razor-sharp widescreen infotainment display seen throughout the rest of the range. The Apple CarPlay integration is seamless and if you step back into the BMW operating system, there are endless features to explore… if you have the time to find the one you’re looking for.
You get a digital dashboard as you do in every other current BMW, and in the plug-in hybrid X5 it displays plenty of useful data on the powertrain if that’s what you’re looking for – this is not a given in a car like this and makes the software package feel high-end and well considered. The camera system is also one of the best on the market with sharp graphics and an ultra-wide rear-view camera that turns with the wheel, which is handy given the X5’s size.
It’s not all perfect though. Excellent refinement would typically leave room for an excellent sound system, but the Harman Kardon system in our test car was mediocre at best. Opt for the plug-in hybrid and you’ll find that while there’s plenty of space in the cabin for occupants, you won’t have anywhere near as much room in the boot for their luggage – this space is where the battery is stored, making it a shallow space.
Price, specs and rivals
At its launch in 2018, the G05 BMW X5 was priced from £57,495, but that has climbed quite considerably since then. In 2026 you’ll pay from £75,860, but an extensive options list makes it very easy to climb towards the £100k mark even with a more basic model. Our middling plug-in hybrid xDrive50e test car was optioned to £99,813, which puts it just a hair away from the starting price of the £101,110 M60i xDrive.
As is the way of the SUV-heavy market today, there are endless alternatives for the X5 to compete against. The Porsche Cayenne is up there with the most accomplished and starts from £77,500, giving you a higher 348bhp output than the equivalent X5 for just a small premium. There's also more choice in the Cayenne range as it's available in hybrid, non-hybrid and full-electric forms – the latter starts from £83,200 and climbs all the way up to the 1040bhp Turbo.
The Audi Q7 is a strong choice but without quite as much polish as the X5, and starts from a lower £73,225 – this will only get the 227bhp entry-level model though, which makes it look less of a value proposition. The range expands to offer a hybrid TFSI e model from £79,680, and climbs all the way to the £100,320 SQ7 with 500bhp for a 4.1sec 0-62mph time.
There are also models like the Mercedes-Benz GLE which starts from a punchy £78,130 for the 285bhp entry-level 300d diesel. The cheapest GLE petrol starts from over £80,000, but then you do get a middling performance model unlike the BMW and Audi. The plug-in hybrid GLE 53 offers a strong 610bhp for £94,850, and if you're looking to go all-out you can have the GLE 63 S for £139,550 for a 623bhp output from a mild-hybrid 4-litre V8.
BMW X5 xDrive50e specs
|Engine
|3-litre twin-turbo straight-six & hybrid assist
|Power
|482bhp
|Torque
|516lb ft
|Weight
|2495kg
|0-62mph
|4.8sec
|Top speed
|155mph
|Electric-only range
|63 miles
|Basic price
|£81,150