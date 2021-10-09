Cupra Born 2025 review – ID.3’s Spanish cousin doesn’t un-dull MEB
It looks nicer inside and out and drives a bit better but the Cupra Born doesn’t betray its yawn-worthy MEB underpinning
The Volkswagen group has pumped some serious investment into Cupra. What began as a sportier strand of Seat has become a manufacturer in its own right, with an ambitious product plan that promises a string of eccentric EVs to arrive by 2030. But fanciful concept cars are one thing; if Cupra is going to worm its way into the market as another mainstream pillar of the semi-premium electric-leaning market, it needs to deliver something tangible – and desirable – to customers. The Born was a first step on what was thought to be an all-electric journey when it was introduced, though Cupra’s lineup has in the time since remained relatively diverse, with a good mix between ICE, hybrid and fully-electric offerings.
Based on the same MEB platform as Volkswagen’s ID.3, the Born has been hugely important, and relatively successful so far, as the first of Cupra’s ground-up electric cars, vying for market share against other hatchbacks like the MG4, Renault Megane E-Tech and yes, its Volkswagen twin. Indeed, its overall proportions, packaging and powertrain tech are shared with the ID.3, but Cupra has infused the Born with its own design and dynamic character, and it’s one that we quite like.
That character is most expressed in the Born VZ, the flagship of the Born range, which is effectively twinned with VW’s ID.3 GTX, with a sturdy 322bhp, 402lb ft single electric motor on the rear axle. Visual tells of the Born VZ’s added potency include the optional ‘Tornado’ 20-inch alloy wheels that put you in mind of Group C racers with their wheel covers, and the aggressive (and standard on the VZ) bucket seats, easily visible through the expansive glasshouse.
Cupra Born: in detail
- Engine, gearbox and technical highlights > Cupra has used Volkswagen’s EV tool kit to create the Born, which shares its core structure with the ID.3
- Performance and 0-62 time > All Borns are rapid off the mark, but the powertrain runs out of steam at higher speeds in lesser models
- Ride and handling > The Born is sharper and more entertaining than the ID.3, but doesn’t quite cut it as a hot hatch
- Range, charging and running costs > More than 200 miles is easily achievable from a full charge. The VZ eats range if you use its potency
- Interior and tech > Flashes of colour and fabric trims (and the buckets on the VZ) lift the cabin, but there are fundamental ergonomic flaws inherent to its MEB bones
- Design > The proportions are unmistakably EV, but Cupra has applied its own visual flair to the ID.3’s silhouette
Prices, specs and rivals
The Born is offered with either a 57kWh, 77kWh or 79kWh battery pack and two power outputs, with the range spanning across three trim levels – V1, V2 and V3. All Born’s are well equipped, with kit such as LED headlights, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel and a 12-inch infotainment screen included in the V1. Upgrading to V2 spec swaps out the Born’s standard 18-inch wheels for 19s, while adding insulating side glass, a head-up display and heated front seats. The V3 gets 20-inch alloys and sports seats. The full-fat VZ is the range-topper and is the only Born to use a 79kWh battery pack.
While the cheapest Born once came with 201bhp motor and the smaller battery, this model has since been axed from the range. That doesn’t mean Borns start at a higher price, however. All Borns that aren’t the 322bhp VZ get the 228bhp motor but the V1 starts from £35,505, roughly £1000 cheaper than the discontinued 201bhp entry model. That places it about on par with the equivalent ID.3 and Megane E-Tech but far beyond the base-level MG4, which remains astonishingly good value at £26,995. If you step up to the MG4 Long Range to match the Cupra for performance and range, the price gulf is still enormous at just over £6k.
Step up to V2 spec for an extra £1770 and you get heated seats rear tinted windows added in, though no big battery option. For that, you need to jump to the £39,025 V3 and add the 77kWh battery, taking range from 259 miles to 342 miles, for an additional £2780. That pushes the price up to £41,805 and therefore, in the zone for an ‘expensive car supplement’ tax sting that EVs are now subject to. We’d suggest talking to your dealer about a discount to avoid it if possible.
No such deal will be available on the recently-released Born VZ flagship, which costs from £44,635. For that money, the 79kWh battery is standard, as are the carbon shell bucket seats. Optional are the ‘Tornado’ wheels, which add another £1145. No Borns come standard with a heat pump (£970), for more efficient climate operation or the panoramic ‘Skyline’ sunroof, for £995. Fully-loaded the Born VZ is almost a dead ringer for the VW ID.3 GTX Performance with which it’s twinned. You'get get much more punch, if not control, from the MG4 XPower with change to spare.