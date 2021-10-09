Cupra Born 2025 review – ID.3’s Spanish cousin doesn’t un-dull MEB

While the cheapest Born once came with 201bhp motor and the smaller battery, this model has since been axed from the range. That doesn’t mean Borns start at a higher price, however. All Borns that aren’t the 322bhp VZ get the 228bhp motor but the V1 starts from £35,505, roughly £1000 cheaper than the discontinued 201bhp entry model. That places it about on par with the equivalent ID.3 and Megane E-Tech but far beyond the base-level MG4, which remains astonishingly good value at £26,995. If you step up to the MG4 Long Range to match the Cupra for performance and range, the price gulf is still enormous at just over £6k.

Step up to V2 spec for an extra £1770 and you get heated seats rear tinted windows added in, though no big battery option. For that, you need to jump to the £39,025 V3 and add the 77kWh battery, taking range from 259 miles to 342 miles, for an additional £2780. That pushes the price up to £41,805 and therefore, in the zone for an ‘expensive car supplement’ tax sting that EVs are now subject to. We’d suggest talking to your dealer about a discount to avoid it if possible.

No such deal will be available on the recently-released Born VZ flagship, which costs from £44,635. For that money, the 79kWh battery is standard, as are the carbon shell bucket seats. Optional are the ‘Tornado’ wheels, which add another £1145. No Borns come standard with a heat pump (£970), for more efficient climate operation or the panoramic ‘Skyline’ sunroof, for £995. Fully-loaded the Born VZ is almost a dead ringer for the VW ID.3 GTX Performance with which it’s twinned. You'get get much more punch, if not control, from the MG4 XPower with change to spare.