Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance 2025 review – an electric Golf GTI? 

It’s a similar story with the steering, as while the thin wheel helps provide a greater sense of feedback than you’d have otherwise, off-centre response and weighting both have room for improvement, with true feedback virtually non-existent. For the everyday driver, the neat red piping and tight turning circle will be a plus, but the ID.3 GTX is not the electric GTI you might expect.

The GTX continues the black and red theme across the cabin, with bland but supportive GTX-branded sports seats standard and upholstered in recycled fabric. The door cards and dash feature a soft touch leather material for a premium touch, making the airy, minimalist cabin a pleasant place to be, if not one that quite matches its high price tag. A sharper 12.9-inch ChatGPT-equipped central infotainment display is carried across from the standard range, as is the distinct lack of physical controls – the only physical buttons in the cabin are for start/stop, hazards and the SOS function.

Until recently with the introduction of Stellantis’s e-CMP-based performance EVs, it’s been a given that any model in this class would look a little compromised in terms of design in the pursuit of efficiency. Given its impressive range, this does seem to have paid off in the ID.3’s case, but whether it’s worth the aesthetic trade off is another matter. While the GTX receives a new, lightly modified front bumper with more angular intakes, a new ‘diffuser’, side sills, daytime running lights a black roof, it doesn’t shake standard car’s awkward, tall proportions. Stack it side-by-side with an Abarth 600e or Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and the purposeful stance and eye-catching design elements of those cars is lacking.

Price, specs and rivals

At £46,225, the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance is not a cheap option in 2024, with many of its rivals coming in at far below that figure. Granted, it has a claimed range of a car from the class above, and the standard fitment of DCC adaptive damping is nice to have, but when the MG4 XPower offers over 100bhp more for almost £10,000 less, it’s a hard sell. If you like the sound of the ID.3 but are looking for some Spanish flair, though, the Cupra Born VZ offers the same underpinnings for £1600 less.

The Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce are some of the most engaging cars in the class thanks to their mechanical limited-slip differentials and comparatively low weight figures, and both cost less than the ID.3 at £41,975 and £42,295 respectively. Nevertheless, range is certainly not on their side at around 200 miles.

These models aside, there aren’t many direct rivals to choose from. If larger dimensions aren't an issue for you though, the Tesla Model 3 is an attractive alternative, costing £1235 less at £44,990 for the Long Range Rear-Wheel drive while boasting an even more impressive 436-mile range and an eight tenth improvement in 0-62mph time.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance specs