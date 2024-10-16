Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 2024 review – a driver’s EV on a budget

The Alfa Romeo Junior’s last-minute name change debacle is certainly humourous and plays into the firm’s stereotype well, but this needn’t be all the model is about. Launched as the marque’s very first all-electric vehicle, it plays a crucial role in kick starting its EV offensive, and on first impressions it’s set to do a very good job.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Available in two pure electric forms at launch, Alfa Romeo says the Junior targets Mito and Giulietta buyers and new drivers with its combination of a small footprint, sharp styling and practicality. While we can’t see a £34,000 EV being the usual choice for a new driver, the vision is clear. To find out if an EV can muster that trademark Alfa character, we get behind the wheel of the entry-level Junior Elettrica Speciale on Lincolnshire’s roads, and sample the hot Veloce around a sodden karting circuit…

> Alfa Romeo 4C – the car world's greatest misses

Powertrain and technical highlights

At the core of the Alfa Romeo Junior is a 54kWh battery pack (51kWh useable), sending power to a front-mounted electric motor in both variants. There’s no word yet on if a more potent all-wheel drive ‘Quadrifoglio’ model might be in the pipeline, but if the Veloce is anything to go by, this is something we’d like to see.