Abarth 600e 2024 review – Italian flair in an electric crossover?

From aero-honed record setters to the boisterous 595, Abarth isn’t known for producing dull cars. The introduction of the all-electric 500e marked the beginning of the end for its combustion-powered models, and while bold styling and a burbling (read: annoying) fake sound generator gave it some degree of character, its lukewarm performance left us wanting more. But now, to give us just that, Abarth has launched the 600e.

In light of concerns about the brand’s transition to electric power, Abarth has addressed this head on. Marketing boss Francesco Morosini made it clear that the people behind the brand remain petrol heads at heart, but that they ‘don’t make the rules’ and instead need to follow them. This isn’t to say the 600e is compromised, though, with Abarth keen to stress that it’s its most accomplished model yet.

The most powerful road-going Abarth to date, the hot 600e is built on the same e-CMP platform as the Alfa Romeo Junior, targeting the likes of the Cupra Born and MG4 with a larger footprint than its 500e relative. Available in standard and limited (for now) Scorpionissima forms, there are two power outputs available, but both come with the same underlying hardware developed using knowhow from Stellantis Motorsport. We got behind the wheel at the Balocco proving ground in Italy to find out what the Abarth 600e delivers beyond its raw numbers.

Abarth 600e: in detail

Price, specs and rivals

The Abarth 600e range starts at £36,975 for the standard car, which trades the sound generator, an electric tailgate and the supportive Sabelt bucket seats for a lower price tag. If you have £41,975 to spend the Scorpionissima is within reach, which boasts the increased power output, unique interior touches and virtually all kit as standard. This model is limited to 1949 units at launch, but Abarth says it will produce more should demand be strong enough.

The near-identically priced Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce (£42,295) aside, there are very few direct competitors. The entry-level £36,475 Cupra Born offers better range at 264 miles, with the 429bhp MG4 XPower (£36,495) more powerful for less money, but neither are as engaging as the Abarth. There’s also the £46,225 Volkswagen ID.3 GTX which shares the same underpinnings as the Cupra Born, but it too fails to match the engagement of the 600e. The 500e is a step down in size and performance and commands £34,195, £2780 less than its bigger sibling.

If you can stomach its range, the hot 600e is an excellent first step into the EV world for keen drivers, offering an engaging drive and some of that classic Abarth character we’ve all come to love.

Abarth 600e specs