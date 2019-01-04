Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Abarth 595 (2012-2024) review – low on sophistication, big on fun

There are faster and more accomplished hot hatches out there, but it's hard not to fall for the 595's recipe for simple, honest fun

by: Yousuf Ashraf
18 Dec 2024
Evo rating
  • Funky design; nimble handling; strong performance
  • Lacks finesse and adjustability; bouncy ride

It’s hard to believe, but Abarth began selling hotted-up versions of the modern Fiat 500 in 2008, and continued to do so right up until 2024. In that time the recipe barely changed, and the dinky Abarth lived on as multiple new-generation rivals came and went, trading on its appeal as a retro pint-sized performance car.

It's never been the most polished or endlessly rewarding hot hatch, but we found plenty to like about the hot 500, which morphed into the 595 and 695 later in its life. Quick, noisy and bouncy, the Abarth is a window into how cars like this used to be before 300-horsepower outputs, adaptive dampers and any sense of sophistication were commonplace.

That naturally reduces the car’s potential market down to just a hardy few, and if we’re being honest Abarth’s hatches are littered with faults, many related to the car’s basic platform. Rivals like the Ford Fiesta ST were much more rounded and ultimately more exciting, pairing performance with chassis sophistication, greater occupant safety and better liveability.

But if you’re prepared to trade all that for the 595 and 695’s simple, fun-loving nature, noisy exhausts and exotic-in-miniature detailing, then we salute you – and you probably won’t be disappointed with your purchase.

Abarth 595 in detail

  • Engine, transmission and technical details > All Abarths use a peppy 1.4-litre turbo engine, with varying outputs from model to model
  • Performance and 0-60 time > The quickest versions really are brisk, dipping under 7 seconds to 62mph and topping 140mph
  • Ride and handling > Stiff suspension and one-dimensional dynamics will deter some, but if you’re in the right frame of mind the 595 can be a hoot, and the small size makes it ideal for tight UK backroads
  • MPG and running costs > Economy in the 40s should be possible in normal use, though so-so CO2 figures mean tax costs aren’t as low as some superminis
  • Interior and tech > The high driving position feels odd and there are some quality quirks, but higher-spec models in particular feel quite special 
  • Design > The basic design is over a decade old but still feels fresh – it's an expertly-judged retro tribute to classic hot Abarths
Price and rivals

The basic Abarth 595 was once one of the more affordable hot hatchbacks on the market, kicking off at around £17k at launch, but the price crept up over the years with the introduction of a facelift in 2016 and a flurry of special editions thereafter. By the time production came to an end, the ultimate Abarth hot hatch – the 695 75 Anniversario edition – cost a hefty £32,930. 

But there are much cheaper ways of grabbing a slice of 500-shaped fun if you venture into the classifieds. You can pick up a tidy, early Abarth for as little as £5k, with facelifted 595s costing a couple of grand more. It's then a big jump to the rarer 695 models, which start from £11k or so. 

The contemporary Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Up GTI are probably closest to the Abarth in concept. Both are more sophisticated to drive, but the Mini’s gauche styling looks like it’s trying too hard next to the 595, and while the basic Cooper is a laugh, you get diminishing returns as you move up the range. 

Thus the Up GTI would probably be our choice – it’s more composed than the Abarth but still good fun, its styling is sophisticated and urbane, and as a daily runaround it’s a bit easier to live with. For those wanting to climb up the hot hatch ladder, the closely matched Ford Fiesta ST and Hyundai i20 N are in a different league to other hot superminis for driving thrills. 

Continue ReadingEngine, gearbox and technical highlights
In this review
