Volkswagen Up GTI (2017-2023) review – a modern-day Mk1 Golf GTI?

On the face of it the Volkswagen Up GTI isn't the sort of car that should have your adrenal gland working overtime. With peak power of 113bhp and a 0-60mph time that only just dips under nine seconds the bare figures don't look all that promising. In fact, even compared to supermini rivals such as the Suzuki Swift Sport the VW looks a little undernourished. Yet as with many things in life, you should never judge on first impressions, because look beyond the six stone weakling statistics and you'll find a genuinely engaging pocket rocket.

Unfortunately, the narrow profit margins generated by small hatchbacks prompted Volkswagen to discontinue the Up in 2023, with EV development taking priority. With that, we lost one of the few remaining affordable hot hatches on the market, and what was an honest, well-engineered supermini in base form.

Part of the VW's appeal is down to a couple of key features. The first is the Up GTI’s sub-ton kerb weight. Tipping the scales at just 995kg, the engine’s modest power suddenly looks more than sufficient, while its featherweight body also suggests the Up will be more than fun enough when presented with a corner or two. In reality, both are true; the Up GTI is brisk, even if it isn’t truly fast, and it’s eager, tenacious and eminently chuckable on a tight British B-road.