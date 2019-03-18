​Best hot hatchbacks 2025 – from grassroots greats to supercar slayers

So how is it? In a word, good… if not outstanding. Judged by the standards of its forebears, it is a lukewarm, slightly inert device. Judged by comparison to contemporary machinery like the Abarth 500e and Mini Cooper SE, it’s a big step in the right direction – lighter (than the heavyweight Mini), better to drive, with more range (than the Abarth) and with a really engaging design. It does have a sense of humour, it does have dynamic polish. The R5 is a car Renault was very careful to get right. Alpine has taken a similar approach, albeit erring on the side of caution.

Is the A110 DNA Alpine claims it's baked into the A290 luminous in the driving experience? When we got Alpine's outgoing sports car and its new hot hatch together, it was clear they were two very different cars. But the A110's serving as a heady benchmark is clearly part of why the A290 is as good as it is.

Audi RS3

Star rating 4

4 Price from £59,510

from £59,510 Read our 2025 Audi RS3 review

The Audi RS3 has always been a bit of a charming pariah in the hot hatch arena. Its 2.5-litre turbocharged engine is bewitching but it’s never been attached to a car that can match it for addictive charms. Happily, over the years, Audi has committed to its hyper hatch with incremental updates, edging it closer and closer to a balanced all-round star. But even this latest model with its revised chassis can’t quite match the granular tactility of the likes of the Honda Civic Type R as a devoted driver’s car.

It remains devastatingly fast of course, managing 0-62mph in under four seconds thanks to its 394bhp, 369lb ft, all-wheel-drive and dual-clutch transmission. On top of that the engine that lends the RS3 all that shove is still a joy. It’s also a much more balanced, neutral car than early RS3s ever were thanks to its trick torque-splitter rear differential. You can play with the RS3 to under or oversteer depending on your inputs. It’s controlled and devastatingly effective on track, in acceleration, braking and cornering.

But it does take speeds appropriate only on track, for the RS3 to really come alive. We found as much during our three-car hot hatch test, where we pit the RS3 against the Mercedes-AMG A45 S and the Toyota GR Yaris Auto. It proved to be monstrously capable, with a strange split personality on track, with traits of both a front- and rear-driven car.

The optional (£2000) carbon bucket seats get you closer to the action of course and indeed being an Audi, it’s a proper quality item with which to interact. In its genre of hyper-hot hatch, it and the Mercedes-AMG A45S are without peer, even for £60k.