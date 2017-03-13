The church of the sports car is a broad one. It encompasses everything from tiny two-seat roadsters with horsepower barely into triple figures, to pseudo supercars and GTs that unlike their more grownup counterparts, major more on driving thrills and dynamics than refinement, practicality, touring chops or indeed, outright performance.

Indeed, what unites all cars that can be described as a sports car, no matter the powerplant or badge atop their snout, is that they’re fundamentally aimed at delivering the thrill of driving above almost anything else. It should come as no surprise that the best sports cars are some of our favourite cars full stop.

But as is the case in almost all performance car subsets these days, the choice of new sports cars is thinning, as kerb weights, the presence of intransigent assistance systems and prices only increase. Sports car connoisseurs are often found looking to the used market in their search for the biggest driving thrills; to the cars of their past and past pages of evo. It’s to those used sports cars we look now. Whether you’re spending £14k or £40k, there’s a pre-owned sports car to suit almost all budgets and all of our picks cost less than a new Golf GTI.

1. Alpine A110

Prices from: £30k

Look out for: Filiform corrosion

See also: Mazda MX-5 (ND), Porsche Cayman 981 GTS

The Alpine A110 is getting a little long in the tooth and while that means its sad demise isn’t just inevitable, but imminent, it also means there are plenty of tempting pre-loved cars on the market. They’ve held value well for what it’s worth, with the earliest 249bhp 2017 and 2018 cars out there with some miles for around £30k, or a hair over half what they cost new. For less than the price of a middling hot hatch, it’s all the sports car many could ever want or need.