Can Lotus survive its latest crisis?

The news has broken that many insiders already feared: Geely is considering closing Lotus’s Hethel factory. Countless rounds of job losses over the last two years, stop-start production of the Emira due to parts supply issue (the suggestion is that Lotus Cars hasn’t had the cash to pay for them) and the spectacular and financial failure of the Evija has resulted in owners Geely leaving nothing off the table when it comes to deciding the fate of the storied British manufacturer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Since the original story broke via the Financial Times on Friday evening, Lotus has issued a statement on Saturday saying: “Lotus Cars is continuing normal operations, there are no plans to close any factory.” It has the reassurance of the chairman of a football club backing their manager after a string of defeats. Before inevitably sacking them a week later.

That the design and engineering teams are little more than a skeleton staff and the production line is barely running suggests that clearly all is not well at Hethel. Some sources even suggest the issue for Geely goes beyond Lotus Cars, with Volvo and Polestar facing increasing market pressures.

Under Geely ownership Hethel was to be the home of Lotus sports cars, with its Wuhan factory responsible for the company’s electric cars, the Eletre and Emeya.

Investment wasn’t in short supply. A new production hall and all the ancillaries were built for the battery-powered Evija hypercar. When Elise, Evora and Exige finally came to an end the site was overhauled, another new production hall built and the Lotus Emira was born. They even laid new Tarmac in the car park. Hethel was finally fit for 21st-century car production. Unfortunately, it seems Lotus wasn’t.