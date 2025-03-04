Lotus has announced a series of revisions and updates to its Emira line-up replacing the First Edition models with the Lotus Emira Turbo SE and the Emira V6, both with 400bhp despite their very different powertrains.

Lotus’s diminutive sports car has been with us for three years now, originally available with the Toyota 3.5-litre V6 which was joined by the AMG-powered four-cylinder model in 2023.

While updates to the V6 are limited it’s the Turbo SE that sees the greatest changes. Lotus says the name harks back to previous iconic models such as the Esprit Turbo SE where SE stood for higher output and increased levels of equipment and the new Turbo SE echoes these traditions.

The AMG-sourced turbocharged engine remains (along with its eight-speed AMG gearbox) but sees its output rise by 40bhp to 400bhp while torque has swelled by 37lb ft to 354lb ft. Acceleration and top speed have both benefitted with 0-62mph taking just 4-sec (a 0.4sec improvement) while top speed is up 11mph to 180mph.

Befitting its SE moniker the revised four-cylinder Emira comes with the Lotus Driver’s Pack which includes sports suspension, cross-drilled and ventilated two-piece brake discs and launch control as standard. Further updates include a set of grey V-spoke 20-inch alloys, Alcantara headlining, red brake calipers, new exhaust tips and black Lotus badging.

The Emira has been a popular model for Lotus – it’s now produced more than 10,000 examples at Hethel – but the First Edition models had soldiered on for three years. The V6 hasn’t undergone many changes – output and performance remains the same as before – and is now offered with the simple V6 model designation. It’s not quite as fast as the new Turbo SE but remains the headline model and the only way to have an Emira with a manual, with prices starting at £92,500.

The Turbo SE has moved closer in cost to its V6 relation with a price tag of £89,500. Both models are available to order now with deliveries expected to start in April.