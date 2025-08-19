The 1980s saw an explosion of performance car introductions, to the extent that it warranted the birth of a new magazine. That magazine, by the name of Performance Car, was evo’s direct predecessor and was kept plenty busy with an astonishing burgeoning market of performance cars, from Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche, all the way down to the surging genres of affordable performance cars, the humble hot hatch and sports saloon.

As Peter Tomalin explained in the introduction of our evo Eras 1980s test: ‘No longer the sole preserve of boy racers, modifiers and amateur mechanics, performance cars had become mainstream and their numbers were growing fast. In fact, UK sales of performance cars had grown by an astonishing 350 per cent between 1980 and ’82 – pretty much every model range had a performance derivative. For sheer breadth of choice it was without doubt a golden era.’

Let’s count down our very favorite, as well as some of the most significant performance cars of the 1980s, including the stars of our evo Eras 1980s test featured in issue 334.

Peugeot 205 GTI (1985 - 1995)

Price new: £9930 (1988), £27,098 (Today's money)

Value today: £6k-£35k

The Peugeot 205 GTI is almost a well-worn cliche at this point, as a car that set the mold for what a hot hatch should be – quite quick yes but fundamentally, interactive and fun. Arriving first in 1984 with a 1.6, the hot rod that was the 1.9 arrived soon after in 1985. With a 1.9-litre fuel-injected engine, as boasted about with that ‘I’ in the badge, they had between 105bhp in the 1.6 and 130bhp in the 1.9.