Forget the gloom, Car of the Year proved we're in a performance car golden era

Two firsts for eCoty 2025. Though the McLaren Artura Spider came very close last year, the Revuelto is the first hybrid to win. And though variants of the Gallardo and Huracán have finished second (and the Diablo VT 6.0 too, back in 2000), the Revuelto is also the first Lamborghini champion.

Since 2021’s Huracán STO, with its active aerodynamics and patented forged composite materials, it feels like Lamborghini has been gathering momentum technologically, creating cars with the dynamics and tech to match the dramatic design and remarkable engines for which it has always been famous. In the Revuelto, that journey arc has arrived at a truly complete car.

As Colin observed, it’s a Lamborghini you don’t have to make excuses for, and as John said, it is a definitive 21st‑century supercar. I grew up with a Countach poster on my wall and the Revuelto has much of that car’s presence and sense of being a machine like nothing else – but it backs it up in the way it drives too.

Other themes from this year’s test? There was only one manual gearbox, in the 992.2 911 GT3 – and that car can be specced with PDK instead if customers wish. Hats off to Porsche for still offering the manual, and giving buyers a straight choice between the two gearboxes; the GT3 is the same price whichever transmission you choose, and whether you go for the winged body as tested here or the de-spoilered Touring option. The PDK has its own appeal but the H-pattern gives the 911 an extra layer of tactility that each judge commented on. The fact it’s a great gearshift doesn’t hurt, either.