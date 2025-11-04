It’s not often that a car becomes an icon within its own lifetime, but that’s exactly what’s happened with the Alpine A110. From the moment it appeared in 2017 we knew it was a sports car made of the right stuff, being all about low mass, simplicity and doing more with less. To drive, it was a breath of fresh air. It was also a genuine rival to Porsche’s now departed Cayman, and as more powerful and extreme versions appeared over the years, the A110 became a sports car to cover all bases, from the B660 to Spa. It bows out of production next year to make way for an electric replacement, but before that there’s the A110 R Ultime – a 340bhp, ultra-focused send off.

As the name suggests, this version of the A110 is both the final iteration and the most extreme development of the core concept. Compared to the A110 R, the story is as follows: 340bhp and 310lb ft of torque, meaning useful hikes of 44bhp and 59lb ft respectively. The 0-62mph time has dropped by just a tenth to 3.8 seconds and the top speed has remained the same at 177mph. But here comes the shocking bit: the Ultime costs from €265,000 (c£230k), about €150,000 more than an R. Yes, really.

However, as the price suggests, there is rather more to this car than an ECU tweak and a fancier wing. A lot more. You feel it the moment you get behind the wheel. (Incidentally, while the photos here were taken on track, we’re driving the Ultime on the road, to emphasise that this is no mere track toy.) The angular bucket seats might be the same as in the R, but when you press the starter button the whole car fizzes to a busy idle. That would be the internals taken from the GT4 race car, with new forged pistons and new con-rods, as well as a new turbo, a titanium Akrapovic exhaust and Powerflex motorsport-spec bushings.