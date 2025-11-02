The best eras for performance cars ranked: which decade came out on top for thrills?

So while there’s still much to enjoy right now – and much that’s encouraging for the future – the 2020s are first to drop out of the running. And next to go are the ’80s, despite us all having the very best time with the ’80s group.

For John Barker it was a drive down memory lane. ‘I have a fondness for the ’80s, having started my testing career in that period. Lighter, smaller cars with remarkable handling on teeny tyres, especially the MR2, which I recall hacking across Derbyshire in back in the day. And that Carrera 3.2… For someone who drove that model as their first 911, today it feels like the essence of 911, the source code…’

‘The ’80s test was one of the most enjoyable group tests I’ve ever been on,’ said James Taylor, ‘but I suspect much of that was the novelty of driving those cars as opposed to each one as an ultimate driving experience, genuinely brilliant though they all were.’ Which leaves the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s still in the running, and now it gets really close.

Plenty of us had the ’90s in our top three; Dickie had them at the very top of his personal ranking. ‘Partly because these cars and that era mean more to me personally. But we had a lot more choice of evo-type cars that were genuinely really good and very different. You could have a Griffith or an Elise or an MX-5, and then there were loads of hot hatches… In every case the balance of mass, size, power and grip feels just right. You need some skill to get the best from them, but make the effort and they’re magic.’

I had the ’90s second, but I had the 2000s as my favourite era. When I had a bit of money to splash on a car a few years ago, my shortlist consisted of three: early Gaydon-era V8 Vantage, R8 V8, or 997 Carrera S. All manual, all from the mid-2000s. All gorgeous, plenty quick enough, just enough tech to keep me out of trouble, modern enough to be reliable, and all bursting with character. If I had the money again, the list would be exactly the same.

Barker had the 2000s top too: ‘All the cars were iconic, individual, special. Not overburdened with tech, not too big and not too heavy. The Goldilocks era for me. I still hanker after an R8 V8 manual, though if I was going to swap the Capri for anything, it’d be a 997 GT3.’