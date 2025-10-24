Best cars of the 2010s – the modern classics that defined the decade

If the 2000s felt like a goldilocks period for the performance car, a moment of coincidence between minimal regulation and increasing technological innovation, the tide began to turn in the 2010s. Emissions and safety regulations loomed and the horsepower wars began to escalate. The result was a decade that saw cars that by and large got bigger, heavier, more powerful, more capable and more complex but in some (thankfully few) cases, at the expense of an effervescent personality in the powertrain or truly involving dynamics. Here began the long road to today’s 700bhp 2.4-ton hybrid super saloons but we had a lot of fun with the cars along the way.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In fact, the 2010s was an era that caught many by surprise. On the contrary to the assumption that it’d fall short of the glory of the 2000s, our selection of cars from the 2010s that we thought defined the era, proved this was a bountiful time for truly thrilling driver’s cars. Truthfully, such is the amount of incredible cars that came out during this period, we’re definitely going to have to pencil in an update for this list at some point. Even 15 entries is too few to do justice to an era for performance cars as rich as the 2010s.

Alpine A110 (2017-)

Possibly in the top five cars of the 2010-2020 era is the Alpine A110. Arriving in 2017 after a protracted gestation, this extruded aluminium featherweight is an affront to the theory that cars have to get heavier in the face of increasing regulation and complication. It proves that if you package and engineer cleverly, excess mass isn’t unavoidable.