Used Jaguar F-Type (2013 - 2024) review and buyer’s guide

There were further updates in the spring of 2017 when the four-cylinder F-Type was launched, only available with the automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The V6 could be ordered with three different power outputs, while the range-topping V8s were the R and the SVR.

To keep the F-Type fresh there was a major revamp in 2020 with styling updates, a revised engine line-up and improved interior tech that was a big improvement over what went before but still not quite up to best-in-class standards. There were just two engines left to choose from – the four-cylinder and the supercharged V8, with the V6 examples being quietly dropped from the line-up.

Prices, Specs and Rivals

The F-Type has a very broad spectrum of rivals thanks to pricing that has ranged from around £50,000 for the early V6 cars and four-cylinder machinery to £100,000 for the top-of-the-range V8 models. At the lower end of the price bracket you could make a case for the F-Type being up against the Alpine A110, Porsche 718 Cayman (and Boxster if open air is your thing) and various generations of BMW M4, along with more modern machinery such as the Toyota Supra.

The more muscular V6 F-Types and mid-range V8 cars are more of a natural competitor for the Porsche 911 – 991 or 992 depending on which era you’re interested in – and some of the saloon-derived coupes such as the Mercedes-AMG C63 S and Audi RS5. Dynamically the Jaguar isn’t quite up there with the Porsches, but as an overall well-rounded prospect the F-Type ticks plenty of boxes.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

There can’t be many cars that have such a broad range of engines available in coupe and convertible forms and which all offer pretty decent levels of performance, and with four-, six- and eight-cylinder units to choose from there’s an F-Type for just about everyone.