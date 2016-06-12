Used Mercedes-AMG C63 coupe (W205, 2015 - 2023) review: the final V8 C-class

The weak point dynamically is the steering. It’s very light initially and has zero feel for the first 30-degrees or so. It’s very disconcerting at first and you never truly get used to the way it feels vague and then suddenly weights up with more lock. The W204 C63 had lovely steering, so it’s a shame to find this system feels so much less natural.

Engine, transmission and 0-62mph

The C63 S is the fastest version of the W205 C-Class coupe, with a 'hot-vee' twin-turbo 4-litre V8 generates 503bhp at 5500-6250rpm and 516lb ft at 1750-4500rpm. The non-S variant made do with 469bhp and 479lb ft.

That power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a clever 7-speed MCT gearbox (essentially an automatic ‘box with the torque converter replaced by a wet clutch system) and an electronically controlled limited slip differential. With launch control enabled Mercedes claims it’ll hit 62mph in 3.9sec, and if you spec the ‘Driver’s package’ the top speed is limited to 180mph instead of the usual 155mph.

What to look out for

Early W205s have now been on the road for almost a decade, but even so reliability issues seem few and far between. A handful of owners have reported failures or sporadic errors with the electronic differential of the S model, and while some have got away with a simple software update or an internal motor repair, a full replacement could cost well into four figures.

The M177 V8 has a reputation for being a strong unit, but it is known for the occasional sensor-derived misfire issue. Tight packaging in the engine bay means sensor replacement can lead to a costly labour bill. Interior build quality on the W205 isn’t as strong as in its W204 predecessor, so keep an eye out for squeaks and rattles.

What to pay

Despite being the very last V8-powered C63 – and the last C63 Coupé for that matter – early, non-S W205 Coupés can be found for as little as £25,000. Increase the budget to just over £30,000 and 50,000-mile examples with more optional kit come within reach, while between £35,000 and £40,000 is the current sweet spot: this is where you’ll find 30,000-mile S models with the desirable staggered forged wheels. The very last 2023 cars in Night or Final Edition specification will set you back in the region of £80,000, but you might find it hard to justify doubling your outlay to get one.

Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe specs