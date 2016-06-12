Used Mercedes-AMG C63 coupe (W205, 2015 - 2023) review: the final V8 C-class
The last V8-engined C63 coupe is as exuberant as you’d expect, but backs up the charm with steely control and fine balance
The first-generation C63 Coupé, the W204 of 2011, set the bar high, tackling its V8-powered BMW M3 rival head-on with AMG’s very first ground-up engine, the mighty M156 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8. While still individually assembled under the same ‘one man, one engine’ philosophy, the M177 V8 found in the next C63, 2015’s W205, couldn’t be more different. Smaller in capacity by over 2 litres, it had twin turbochargers in a ‘hot‑vee’ configuration and even 48V mild-hybrid assistance from late 2019. It was a far more modern powerplant, capable of greater efficiency figures under the right conditions, but AMG worked its magic to ensure there was still no shortage of the kind of character those three letters had led us to expect.
Power for the non-S C63 stood at 476bhp, with 479lb ft of torque, putting it in line with its Performance Pack-equipped W204 predecessor. The more potent S variant produced 503bhp and 516lb ft. Both were mated to a snappy seven-speed MCT transmission, and in either tune the C63 maintained a marked horsepower and torque advantage over its new BMW rival – the F82 M4 – which itself was now turbocharged too but had dropped down to six cylinders from the E92 M3’s eight.
Under the C63’s muscular bodywork lay a wider track than on the ordinary C-class, with its four-link front and multi-link rear suspension given a unique set-up. While the move to electrically assisted steering was a disappointment after the W204’s excellent hydraulic system, a progressive, highly adjustable chassis meant this new model was just as entertaining to drive as a C63 should be.
Ride and handling
To ensure the engine doesn’t just dissolve the rear tyres and twist the C63's body like a Coke can, AMG applied fundamental engineering changes to the base car. The stuff you can see is the spectacularly muscular bodywork that stretches over wider tracks front and rear (73mm and 46mm respectively). Underneath there’s a heavily reinforced four-link suspension set-up and the multi-link rear axle is unique to the coupe (it’s 50mm wider than even the W205 C63 saloon). It features a new axle carrier, strengthened wheel carriers, stiffer elastokinematics and offers more negative camber as well as much greater rigidity. Damping is adjustable with Comfort, Sport and Sport+ settings.
This level of detail continues through the braking system (featuring 390mm front discs), the standard dynamic engine mounts and the electronically controlled LSD. Even so the relatively modest 255-section front and 285/30 R19 tyres are definitely in for a serious workout with all that power and torque with which to contend.
The gearbox, like the chassis, offers Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes. To make matters simpler the chassis, drivetrain, ESP and switchable sports exhaust can be controlled separately but also come in pre-set programmes – Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Race. You can also create an Individual mode, allowing you to have softer dampers but the most aggressive engine mapping and ESP set to ‘Sport Handling’ mode, for example.
These modes are also controllable via steering wheel-mounted switches, which do make accessing the driver options instant, even if they add yet more controls to the already packed AMG wheel.
For the most part it’s as spectacular as it looks and sounds. And boy does it sound good. That 4-litre V8 is an absolute monster of an engine and it really is the heart and soul of the car and the experience. It makes you feel good as soon as it explodes into life and whether enjoying the near-instant mid-range thump or holding out for the wild top-end delivery it’s full of character and just incredibly exciting. For sense of occasion it makes the straight-six of the M4 seem utterly joyless.
You might suspect that the gearbox won't live up to the promise of the engine but the MCT is a fine companion, delivering clean, precise upshifts and responsive downshifts. It’s a fraction slower than a Porsche PDK 'box, but it’s close enough that it doesn’t matter 99 per cent of the time. The drivetrain is very hard to pick holes in.
The chassis has to support 1725kg and deploy 503bhp, which is no easy task. However, the C63 S coupe manages to feel fluid and progressive, if not as indomitable as a newer BMW M4 xDrive. The ride is absolutely fine; in fact in Comfort mode the body control feels a bit too lazy, and we prefer Sport or Sport+ even on quite narrow, craggy roads. So configured, the C63 S feels lighter than the actual figures and also very well controlled.
More importantly it’s also a multi-faceted car. Drive it at a relaxed pace but deliberately provoke the chassis and it’s heroically adjustable on the throttle. Up your commitment levels and the C63 S finds composure and so long as you don’t shock the rear tyres with greedy stabs of power it’s hooked-up, well-balanced and finds a way to use all that power and torque pretty effectively. The more relaxed ESP setting is a real help here, subtly trimming away your excesses but allowing the car to still drive out of turns hard and poised on the cusp of oversteer. The thrill of getting the car to this point, that illicit soundtrack and the sheer acceleration of the thing makes for a pretty intoxicating combination.
The weak point dynamically is the steering. It’s very light initially and has zero feel for the first 30-degrees or so. It’s very disconcerting at first and you never truly get used to the way it feels vague and then suddenly weights up with more lock. The W204 C63 had lovely steering, so it’s a shame to find this system feels so much less natural.
Engine, transmission and 0-62mph
The C63 S is the fastest version of the W205 C-Class coupe, with a 'hot-vee' twin-turbo 4-litre V8 generates 503bhp at 5500-6250rpm and 516lb ft at 1750-4500rpm. The non-S variant made do with 469bhp and 479lb ft.
That power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a clever 7-speed MCT gearbox (essentially an automatic ‘box with the torque converter replaced by a wet clutch system) and an electronically controlled limited slip differential. With launch control enabled Mercedes claims it’ll hit 62mph in 3.9sec, and if you spec the ‘Driver’s package’ the top speed is limited to 180mph instead of the usual 155mph.
What to look out for
Early W205s have now been on the road for almost a decade, but even so reliability issues seem few and far between. A handful of owners have reported failures or sporadic errors with the electronic differential of the S model, and while some have got away with a simple software update or an internal motor repair, a full replacement could cost well into four figures.
The M177 V8 has a reputation for being a strong unit, but it is known for the occasional sensor-derived misfire issue. Tight packaging in the engine bay means sensor replacement can lead to a costly labour bill. Interior build quality on the W205 isn’t as strong as in its W204 predecessor, so keep an eye out for squeaks and rattles.
What to pay
Despite being the very last V8-powered C63 – and the last C63 Coupé for that matter – early, non-S W205 Coupés can be found for as little as £25,000. Increase the budget to just over £30,000 and 50,000-mile examples with more optional kit come within reach, while between £35,000 and £40,000 is the current sweet spot: this is where you’ll find 30,000-mile S models with the desirable staggered forged wheels. The very last 2023 cars in Night or Final Edition specification will set you back in the region of £80,000, but you might find it hard to justify doubling your outlay to get one.
Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe specs
|Engine
|V8, 3982cc, twin-turbo
|Power
|469bhp @ 5500-6250rpm
|Torque
|479lb ft @ 1750-4500rpm
|Weight
|1710kg
|Power-to-weight
|279bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|4.0sec
|Top speed
|155mph
|Price new
|£61,160 (2015-23)
|Value today
|From £25,000