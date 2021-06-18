In times gone by, BMW’s M range used to be straightforward. There was the small racy one, the M3, and there was the bigger, more relaxed one, the M5. But that was decades ago, and it really is time we moved on, isn’t it? After all, BMW M has – as evident by the current hybrid M5, and the G80-generation BMW M3.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The G80’s challenging design had people up and arms at launch, but there were controversial changes under the skin too. The use of a torque converter automatic transmission and the lack of a six-speed manual option in the UK, for example, plus the availability of all-wheel drive and a substantial weight gain across all its forms. In other words, not necessarily the ingredients you’d pick for an involving M car.

And yet, in part thanks to some of these changes, the G80 M3 doesn’t just shut down its critics, but fights back by being one of the most capable and superbly engineered sports saloons on sale today. It’s not exactly the small touring car-like road-racer we associate with the iconic M3 badge, but the way it combines huge speed with handling finesse and genuine usability is deeply impressive.