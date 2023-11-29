The BMW M3 is going electric next year, but it sounds like a V10

BMW says that the model will feature a quad-motor, quad-gearbox powertrain set-up, managed by the new in-house developed 'Heart of Joy' central computer system. While it's only fitted to the 'Vision Driving Experience' test platform for now, the system and its features will trickle down into all incoming Neue Klasse models, including the M3. The marque has also now confirmed drivers will be able to completely decouple the front axle to make it fully rear-wheel drive, with simulated gear shifts like in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N also part of the package.

Processing data ten times faster than before and incorporating acceleration, braking, stabilisation and steering inputs in one central ‘brain’, it'll be significantly more capable than any collective of processing units before it. Not only does this mean it can theoretically manage ludicrous power levels much more effectively, it also helps make cars safer and more efficient in normal road conditions.

It’s also set to feature next-generation motor technology with more advanced heat management and more energy dense battery cells for a boost in range and charging speeds. For the electric M3, this could enable repeatable performance on track – a feat achieved by very few EVs. Battery size is confirmed to be in excess of 100kWh (useable), which when combined with its 800V architecture and ability to recuperate energy 'right up to the limit', should give it some impressive range.

2027 BMW M3 – EV and ICE versions planned

Filed with both the European Union Intellectual Property Office and German Patent and Trade Mark Office in 2023, BMW claimed the iM3 name, offering some insight into the direction the model will take. Whether the name will make it to a production car is another matter – manufacturers often file trademarks purely for legal purposes, with no plans to apply them to a product. Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management at BMW AG, did confirm to evo early on that ‘the next M3 will be BEV,’ so the cat’s been out of the bag for a while.

Intriguingly, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel also confirmed that there will be a combustion-powered M3 (most likely a hybrid) to run alongside the all-electric car, but added ‘whether we offer both in all markets is undecided.’ Given that the G80’s S58 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six has been designed to comply with Euro 7 emissions standards, there's a good chance it will still be in use come 2027. Whether the UK will receive it is another matter.

Market sentiments for expensive electric cars have cooled over the last couple of years and we’ve not yet seen an electric performance model successfully integrated as an outright replacement for an outgoing ICE model. That the next M3 will be a two-pronged, two-solution model, ought to save BMW any blushes.