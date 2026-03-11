The new Jaguar GT is lovely to drive, but that’s not enough for people to buy it

Now that Jaguar’s rebrand has had time to sink in, I think it’s time to move past the controversy around its new design language and marketing to discuss the important stuff. Jaguar’s new era is going ahead at full steam regardless of the outcry on forums and social media. The next and most important question is whether this bold reinvention and move upmarket will actually succeed, making the company profitable and a genuine Bentley rival. It’s a tall order, and I have my doubts.

Not because of the quality of the cars themselves. I’ve driven a prototype of the new GT, and it’s on track to be a really compelling big luxury saloon. It feels like a proper Jaguar in that it’s not chasing the absolute sharpness of a Porsche, rather the comfort, isolation and opulence of a true grand tourer, with impressive dynamic ability in its DNA, if not central to its character. Having seen images of the final car I can also say it’s a striking looking thing – not traditional in a way an old XJ owner would appreciate, but a bold statement and to me, quite desirable. Just the fact that it’s a new shape and not an amorphous blob, as so many new cars are these days, is a good thing.

Instead, Jaguar’s biggest obstacle is that it at once wants to move upmarket but also become an electric-only brand, and right now, that’s not a winning combination in terms of demand and sales. As demonstrated by Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Bentley, Porsche and Lotus – all of which have recently made u-turns on EV plans – the demand for high-end electric cars is nowhere near where it needs to be at the moment, and that spells trouble for Jag.