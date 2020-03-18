It’s no longer a case of if but when electric cars become the mainstream, taking over daily driver duties without any tailpipe emissions. Many have made the switch thanks to the performance benefits, refinement and on-paper green credentials of electric cars, and emissions regulations and government ICE bans mean that EVs will become even more widespread in the new car market in the future.

Yet for some who take pleasure from driving, the electric car has long been seen as a threat, lacking the sound and emotional characteristics that come from combustion engines. The good news is there may still be a place for traditional performance cars in our electrically-driven future thanks to synthetic fuels, even if the majority of our day-to-day movements will be handled by batteries. Regardless, there is a wave of new performance-oriented EVs on the way. The new Peugeot e208 GTI and Vauxhall Corsa GSE are set to gnash at the heels of the Alpine A290, while an electric variant of the next BMW M3 is nearing production readiness. When it arrives, it’ll have the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N to contend with.

So with manufacturers now getting the hang of battery electric vehicles, and some of the biggest names creating some very impressive new models, which are evo’s current favourite EVs? From sports saloons to crossovers and hypercars, we’ve listed the best models on sale in 2025 below.

The best electric cars to buy in 2025

Porsche Taycan