The Peugeot 208 GTi is returning, just not quite in the form you might expect

A nod to iconic Peugeot superminis of the past and a strong performance car offering in its own right, it was a sad moment when the 208 GTi was pulled from the market in 2018. Seven years and a whole generation on, we're still yet to see it return, but this is about to change on June 13.

Details are few and far between at this stage, but Peugeot has confirmed it will revive the GTi badge with a hot take on the current 208 supermini at the Le Mans 24 Hours. The 2025 edition of the world’s most significant endurance race will not only see Peugeot relaunch its most notable badge, but also see it return to the Hypercar grid with two LMH Peugeot 9X8’s vying for a slightly better result than last year.

A limited-run 208 Rallye built to celebrate 40 years of the 205 Turbo 16 was launched in 2023 as a Swiss dealership special, and while its retro livery and steel wheels were a fantastic addition, performance remained untouched. The Peugeot-developed GTi will be different.

While the 208 is currently offered in a blend of combustion, hybrid and electric forms, the 208 GTi will be launched with electric power only. It’s likely that the model will adopt the same strong underpinnings also utilised in the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, its eCMP relatives from Stellantis. So far, 276bhp is the highest power figure we've seen from this platform, sending power through the front wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential for a 5.9sec 0-62mph time and 124mph top speed in the case of the 600e Scorpionissima.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see it in full, but based on our findings with its Abarth and Alfa Romeo relatives, expectations are high for an enjoyable driving experience.