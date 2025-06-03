The Le Mans 24 Hours returned for its 93rd running, with an even more diverse grid of 62 contenders hitting Circuit de la Sarthe for one of motorsport’s toughest challenges. After a close battle with Porsche in the last few hours, Ferrari pulled it out of the bag for the third year in a row, finishing first with the yellow #83 499P driven by Robert Kubica, ex-Formula 1 driver.

Elsewhere in the pack, Porsche finished in second place overall with the Penske 963, followed by the factory Ferrari 499Ps in third (#51) and fourth place (#50). Porsche also saw a great result in the LMGT3 class with the #92 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R finishing on top in its class. In LMP2, Inter Europol Competition came first in class with the #43 car.

A total of 38 turns over 8.5 miles make Circuit de la Sarthe a challenge for a single lap, but all 62 racers attempted to lap the circuit for 24 hours straight (some successfully, others not). In the hypercar category, 21 racers competed this year, and while that was two down on 2024, it’s hardly a disappointing showing. A pack of four V8-powered Cadillac V-Series R Hypercars added plenty of theatre, with three Ferrari 499Ps in the hypercar class. Peugeot returned with its 9X8 too, with the Alpine A424, BMW M Hybrid V8 and Toyota GR010 also hitting the track.