In objective terms, the Lexus RC F was never a class-leading sports coupe. It’s not as crisp as a BMW M car, as rounded as an Audi RS model nor as brutally fast as a V8-engined Mercedes-AMG. Its price-point wasn’t far from its more capable rivals either, so it didn’t serve as a serious value proposition either.

And yet the Lexus RC F occupied a high place in our affections up until it went off sale last year, because the thrill of driving is not always about outright ability or figures on a spec sheet. The RC F is about more than that. Its desirability is derived from an increasingly rare combination of elements that really do make it a unique entity alongside its more obvious rivals. With used examples now costing from as little as £30k, it’s also something of a bargain today.

The wild styling also helps the RC F’s appeal, so too its rarity, but its biggest asset is the jewel under its bonnet: the 5-litre, naturally aspirated V8 that defines the RC F, and enriches the driving experience in a way that raw numbers can’t describe. The RC F isn't perfect, but it’s a sports coupe that pulls on the heartstrings like few others.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights