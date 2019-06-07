There are issues. The infotainment system, for instance, looks like it’s been lifted out of a Fiat 500 (because it has), and if you’re looking for something as lithe and responsive as the Ferrari Roma Spider further down this list, the GranCabrio isn’t it. But it is a genuinely comfortable GT that can settle into an effortless cross-country stride, or safely tackle changeable conditions thanks to four-wheel drive.

> Maserati GranCabrio review

It’s also available as an all-electric Folgore model, and while the EV offers the same style and crushing performance in a silent package, it’s severely lacking in personality next to the V6 model.

Alternatives to the Maserati GranCabrio

Want a more dynamic and engaging experience? A 911 Cabriolet can’t be ruled out. Want a more exotic and expensive but less practical convertible? A DB12 Cabriolet could be a good shout. The Mercedes-AMG SL55 could be worth a look too, as could the latest Bentley Continental GTC, now available in ‘standard’ 671bhp trim as well in 771bhp Speed spec.

Ferrari Roma Spider

Life feels pretty good behind the wheel of the Ferrari Roma Spider. The coupe is already one of the best grand tourers on sale, and the Spider cleverly retains pretty much all of its performance and bewitching dynamic character. Serving as a replacement for the Portofino M, the Roma ditches that car's complex, heavy folding roof mechanism for a traditional fabric top, which has been neatly designed to preserve the Roma's classical silhouette, roof up or down.

Of course, stowing it away gives you full access to the Roma Spider's ability to tickle your senses. With a blaring 611bhp 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 in the nose, performance is mighty – 0-62mph comes up in 3.4sec, with a top speed just shy of 200mph.

> Ferrari Roma Spider review

But it's the Spider's carefully honed chassis tuning and relatively modest 84kg weight penalty that enable it to thrill just as much as the hard top, with sharp but measured reactions and a wonderful balance to explore. It's hard to think of an open-top GT that's more rounded or desirable. If you don’t like the look of the new Ferrari Amalfi, get a Roma Spider while you still can. Surely, an Amalfi Spider will be along before too long.

Alternatives to the Ferrari Roma Spider

The Roma and Roma Spider sit in a weird netherzone between their two biggest rivals. While they have rear seats like a DB12 or DB12 Volante, their dynamics are better resolved in terms of playing the sports car role. That then makes the Aston Martin Vantage and Vantage Roadster an option. If you absolutely need rear seats, there’s the Bentley Continental GTC and Maserati GranCabrio too.