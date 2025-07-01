The Roma’s vertical screen and hemmed-in cockpit feel are gone too, with a new more conventional horizontal screen and open layout taking its place. While the amount of actual space is the same in the Amalfi as the Roma, the new car is claimed to feel more spacious from the inside. A binnacle sits ahead of the passenger with two vents, flanking the almost ubiquitous passenger display. A point worth noting, we sat in a few Amalfis, some with generic trim and some with a carbon upgrade. The generic plastic cladding of that binnacle around the air vents did not have a quality feel you might associate with a £200k super coupe. Carbon upgrade incentive, much?

2026 Ferrari Amalfi price and availability

That brings us to the price. UK pricing is as yet unannounced but the first cars delivered in Italy in Q1 2026 will start from €240,000, or £206,227 at today’s exchange rate. UK cars will follow in the second quarter of 2026. You’ll be able to see the new Ferrari Amalfi in person on Ferrari’s new stand at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

As for the Spider? It’s almost certain to follow in shorter order than the three-year wait between Roma Coupe and Spider. Why they haven’t arrived together, as the 12 Cilindri and Spider did, is unknown. More exciting is the prospect of a hotter form of Amalfi that could be on the cards. Ferrari officials have outright dismissed the prospect in the past, when asked about such a model to be based on the Roma or Portofino. This time? When we asked Ferrari’s Chief Product Development Officer, Gianmaria Fulgenzi, he simply said ‘I cannot speak about this’, with a knowing smirk. Amalfi Assetto Fiorano anyone?

So, the Amalfi. It’s not a totally new car as the new name would suggest. Ferrari claims the work that’s gone into it would be undersold by calling it the Roma M. I’d also hazard to suggest that a new name rather than a new version of an existing car, is easier to market.

Either way, a debugged version of what was already a great car sounds like trouble for the Aston Martin DB12, Bentley Continental GT and Maserati GranTurismo. Next up, Porsche’s 992.2 911 Turbo S and the hotly-anticipated Aston Martin DB12 S. It’s going to be a good 12 months to be in the market for your next sports GT.

2026 Ferrari Amalfi specs