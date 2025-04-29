The Ferrari 296 Speciale has arrived, and it could be the most thrilling Ferrari ever

Just how high is Ferrari aiming with the 296 Speciale? ‘The brief was to have the highest driving thrill ever on one of our cars. The biggest smile on the driver’s face ever achieved with a Ferrari,’ says Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera. Wow. In effect, that means building a more exciting car than the F40, F50, LaFerrari, even. And perhaps the most captivating Ferrari of them all – the stunning, incomparable 458 Speciale, the only car to win eCoty unanimously and one we rank as the most significant launched during evo’s lifetime. That’s immense pressure to put on the 296’s crisp 250 LM-style shoulders, but through extensive reengineering of its engine, chassis and aero, Ferrari is convinced it can deliver.

Challenge Stradale, Scuderia, Speciale, Pista. It doesn’t get more evocative than Ferrari’s line of mid-engined road racers. They perhaps haven’t been as consistently world-beating as a certain other family of hardened track cars produced in Stuttgart, but at their best, they’re nothing short of spectacular. The 458 Speciale is the pinnacle, the purest essence of what a Ferrari should be – more exploitable than the 360 CS and 430 Scud, and delivering a kind of manic thrill the 488 Pista never quite could. It’s surely not a coincidence that for what is tipped as the most exciting Ferrari road car ever, the brand has chosen to bring the hallowed Speciale name back, rather than continuing the trend of introducing a new one. It’s the most memorable badge among Ferrari customers, too. ‘We received calls from our clients asking ‘when is the new Speciale coming’?’, Galliera says. ‘So we thought let’s go with a name they are expecting.’

They’ll be expecting big things from the car itself, given how good the source material is. Despite how worrisome the concept of a downsized, turbocharged, hybrid Ferrari may have seemed, the (now off-sale) 296 GTB was a superb modern supercar, taking that typical Ferrari poise and agility to another level while somehow making 819bhp usable through two driven wheels. Concerns about the V6 engine being a step backwards didn’t materialise – it made all the right noises and spun up to a frenzied 8500rpm, a higher peak than the V8 in the F8 Tributo. Naturally, the Speciale is lighter, sharper and even faster, taking learnings from the F80 to bring the package to another level. The figures are almost difficult to comprehend, approaching those of full-blown hypercars from not long ago. Ferrari’s junior track car produces not far shy of 900bhp, laps Fiorano seven tenths quicker than a LaFerrari and reaches 124mph in 7sec. It also costs – wait for it – from €407,000, or €462,000 as a Speciale A with a retractable hardtop, which launches alongside the coupe. Perhaps it's time to drop the junior label…

Engine, gearbox and 0-62mph

A heavily redeveloped 3-litre V6 sits at the heart of the 296 Speciale, splayed out with a 180 degree V-angle to lower the centre of gravity and mount the turbochargers between the cylinder banks, as in the GTB. Technically speaking, Ferrari maintains that the V6 is the best solution for this type of car, primarily because of its compact size and enormous power potential. The link with Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning, V6-engined 499P prototype and current Formula 1 regs is also a bonus for the marketing team, but some will still struggle with the concept of a £400k Ferrari that doesn’t have at least eight cylinders. To those people, Galliera says ‘Sit in the car, drive it, and then we comment. Among our product range already the 296 is the car that is delivering the highest peak of emotion.’