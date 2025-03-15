Recently we drove McLaren’s Artura Trophy Evo race car; now we’re behind the wheel of Ferrari’s 296 Challenge one-make racer. Like the McLaren, Maranello’s entry-level competition car loses its battery-driven hybrid system in favour of a racing-friendly, exclusively internal combustion V6 powertrain.

This is partly pragmatism, as hybrids are hard to manage in motorsport applications, but primarily because GT racing regs currently don’t allow for hybrid in the production-based categories. And this regulatory quirk inadvertently gives us a glimpse of a parallel universe. One in which Ferrari’s V6-engined supercar can run without heavy and complex hybrid technology. As we’re about to discover, it doesn’t disappoint.

Advertisement - Article continues below

> McLaren Artura Trophy Evo 2025 review – Woking's race-spec supercar is a riot

The 296 follows Maranello’s well-established bloodline of production-based one-make racers – one that began with the 348 Challenge way back in 1992. This track-focused 348 was so close to its series-production cousin that it remained street-legal. Its replacement – the 355 Challenge – wasn’t sold as a road-legal model, but it and subsequent 360 and 430 Challenge cars remained close enough to production specification that it’s not uncommon to see examples successfully registered for the road.

Whether anyone will attempt to make a 296 Challenge road-legal remains to be seen. It would certainly be a hell of a thing, for this seventh-generation Ferrari Challenge car (ninth if you count Evo versions of the 458 and 488) makes the biggest departure from road car specification thanks to those changes to the powertrain plus extensive work to the aerodynamics, chassis and braking systems, as well as plenty of tyre development from Pirelli.

The result is a car that comprehensively outperforms its predecessor, Ferrari claiming that it’s two seconds faster around the fearsome Mugello circuit than the 488 Challenge Evo while also adding a new level of precision and consistency to the mix. This is not only to give Challenge competitors a fresh experience, but to better prepare them for the demands and characteristics of a current GT3 and perhaps even the 499P Le Mans racer, should they show the talent to progress.