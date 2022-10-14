Ferrari 296 GTS 2025 review – V6 berlinetta goes roofless to fight the McLaren 750S Spider

Like Monday follows Sunday, a convertible version of Ferrari’s mid-engined supercar always follows hot on the heels of the coupe. For many years that drop-top was called ‘Spider’, since the days of the 348 in fact. But just as the 296 has brought with it technical change, so too has the naming strategy been swapped around, with it adopting the GTS designation in convertible form.

Ferrari GTS models have traditionally retained a coupe profile with a pop-out roof panel, as opposed to classic Spiders which chopped the roof entirely in favour of a fabric top. In some ways, then, GTS is an appropriate name for the 296, since it uses a folding metal roof mechanism.

The 296 GTS faces off against the McLaren 750S Spider, and competed with the Lamborghini Huracán Spider before it was discontinued. To a lesser extent, the McLaren Artura Spider and Maserati MC20 Cielo are also alternatives, albeit in a supercar subclass below the 296.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Roof, chassis and weight first. Seventy kilograms. That’s about it, 70kg and some fresh air is about all that separates the new 296 GTS and the 296 GTB. The added weight is due to additional bracing in the chassis and the folding hardtop mechanism.