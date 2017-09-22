Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Ferrari 458 (2009 - 2015) review – the last and best supercar of its kind

Few supercars have aged so gracefully; the Ferrari 458 remains thrilling, engaging and deeply desirable today

by: Lee Stern, Sam Jenkins
28 Aug 2026
Ferrari 458 Italia20
Evo rating
  • Sensational high-revving V8, eminently exploitable
  • Some might prefer a more analogue experience, prices are rising...

Sold as Ferrari’s final naturally aspirated mid-engined V8 model, the 458 Italia is undoubtedly a future classic. Of course, the ultra-focused Speciale is the ultimate, and remains one of the finest driver’s cars of all time, but the standard 458 Italia is outstanding nonetheless. At its launch in 2009, it offered a generational leap in performance and technology over its F430 predecessor, and its Pininfarina design has stood the test of time well.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Powered by the sensational 9000rpm 4.5-litre F136 V8, 562bhp and 398lb ft of torque are sent to the rear axle for a 3.4sec 0-62mph time, faster than the all-wheel drive Lamborghini Gallardo of the time. Not only is it potent in a straight line, but the 458 offers some of the finest dynamics of any mid-engine supercar – that it posted a quicker lap time than the track-honed 430 Scuderia around Fiorano is all the proof you need.

> Ferrari 458 Speciale (2013 - 2015): the best driver's car of the last 25 years

One of the 458’s most notable new features was its seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Developed by German firm Getrag as its very first DCT, the Powershift 7DCL750 was a groundbreaking piece of engineering, offering almost zero latency between shifts (sub-50 milliseconds) – the same unit has since been used in the Mercedes-AMG SLS, E9X BMW M3 and even the V6-powered Ford GT, in some form or another.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Reviews

Despite the svelte bodywork and a lack of obvious wings and splitters, the 458 generates up to 360kg of downforce – thanks in part to trick winglets in the front air intakes that drop by 20mm at speed. Included in the car's advanced suite of electronics was a cutting-edge e-diff and F1-Trac stability control, but despite its inherent complexity, few major issues have emerged since the 458 emerged nearly 20 years ago, making it an attractive used buy.

Ferrari 458 Italia20

All the way back in evo issue 139, we acquainted ourselves with the 458 Italia for the very first time: ‘It’s clear within the first few miles that Ferrari’s decision to use a double-clutch gearbox was the correct one. Less than 50 milliseconds after you flick either paddle, the gear engages. The real advantage is at low speed – you can dawdle in the 458 with no clunking actuators and no rancid clutch smell.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Heading up into the hills, the roads are wet and the surface cratered with poor repairs – not a place you’d normally want to be in a 562bhp Ferrari – but the 458 is about as tame as this type of vehicle can be under such circumstances. Its electronic chassis armoury is now impregnable – F1-Trac melds with E-Diff3 to create an acronym orgy of unparalleled dynamic brilliance.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The 458 also sets new standards of straight-line performance in this class. It pulls convincingly from 2000rpm and builds so strongly in the mid-range that by the time you’re waiting for the final, frenzied attack on the rev-limiter you’re left a little disappointed that you don’t sustain some manner of neck injury. The 458 continues what must be the finest patch of road-car form Ferrari has ever enjoyed.

Ferrari 458 Italia20

Ferrari 458 Italia owner Steve Rockingham, featured in evo issue 288, explained his logic behind his purchase: 'I did toy with the idea of a McLaren, but I heard a few stories about things going wrong with them. And as soon as I drove the Ferrari I just fell in love with it. There’s something lovely about that naturally aspirated engine. The way it revs, it’s just fantastic. And the noise! It’s almost worth it for that alone.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s a similar thing with the GT3 RS. I had thought that one would be so much better than the other that it would be obvious which to keep, but in fact they’re so different I can justify keeping them both. They’re probably not far apart on outright performance, and in fact the Ferrari is a bit more civilised and easier to drive, but having something supercar-shaped is definitely a novelty: the GT3 RS is still relatable to other 911s, whereas the 458 Italia is genuinely exotic and different.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ferrari won’t do a huge mileage – special days out, events, maybe the odd road trip. But it will be used and enjoyed – sometimes just going out and having a drive for the sheer hell of it. Somehow I can’t imagine doing that in a Tesla.'

Ferrari 458 Italia20

What to look out for

Engine

The flat-plane V8 shows an impressive reliability record and is wholly issue free. Hefty service bills are kept at bay due to the absence of cambelts, too. Locating the source of electronic niggles can be somewhat of a goosechase, so make sure you attend a diagnostics-equipped workshop to identify any electronic foibles. This explains why the majority of 458s remain in dealer circles and – while values remain steady – are likely to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In 2011, Ferrari introduced the seven-year service programme, it wasn’t void by change of ownership, so look for nothing less than a full Ferrari service history. 458s built prior to 2011 won’t be covered under warranty – even the extended warranty plan ran-out after five years.

Transmission

The twin-clutch unit is Getrag-built, it’s a revised version of the item found in the Ferrari California but with shorter gearing and recalibrated shifts. Like the powerplant, it’s proving sturdy and largely problem-free. A few owners have flagged-up clutch glitches, a simple fix, resetting the clutch-positioning sensors and updating the software. You can check how much is left in the clutch, and it’s certainly worth the trouble seeing as a new clutch kit will leave you £20k poorer.

Ferrari 458 Italia20

Suspension, Steering, Brakes

The standard adaptive dampers are around £1500 apiece and are only purchasable in pairs, so check for any leaks – this is not usually covered under the warranty. The area most likely to deal a big dent to your finances is the brakes. A set of front pads alone is about £700, and if the discs are gone it’s £10k for a new set. So check they’ve been tested for wear and condition. The 458 is also quick to chew through its tyres so a fresh set is a bonus (rears are £250 apiece). Cast an eye over the wheels and look for damage (inside and out), a new one is £2500. 

Body, interior, electronics

Bodywork corrosion isn't a major issue (although some owners have reported issues around the rear arches), so you’re looking for evidence of accident damage, such as variable panel gaps, over-spray and blend-in lines. Get under the lip spoiler and check for scrapes, as well as any scuffs and paint chips around the nose.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Test all the gadgets to see they function to purpose – TFT screens have been known to cause problems on occasion. When new, a number of 458s caught fire – the perpetrating rear-arch liners should have been replaced.

What to pay

Just a few years ago in 2023 you could find reasonable examples from £115,000, but as with many cars from its era, 2026 has seen asking prices skyrocket. While the occasional example is available for around the £140,000 mark, the vast majority are priced from £200,000, rising to £250,000 for the very best low mileage cars. A Speciale was once available from £250,000, but you'll now pay double that figure for most, and well in excess of £1m for the much more limited Speciale Aperta.

Ferrari 458 Italia20

'I bought one'

‘As regular evo readers will know, my car was bought primarily to run on 6th Gear’s supercar driving experience events, although in the early days I also used it for my regular commute between the office in Tamworth and home just north of Sheffield.

‘We got off to a shaky start when a faulty fuel sender left the car stranded on the hard shoulder of the M1. I also found the on-board computer unnecessarily complicated, and didn’t get on with the wheel-mounted indicator buttons. But as the months went by I couldn’t help marvelling at the car’s range of talents. Here was a Ferrari that in auto mode my mum could literally drive to the shops, and the very next day it could be hammering around Castle Combe.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

‘There have been a few electronic glitches and recurring warning lights, mostly relating to the traction control. But the only major issue was when it developed a serious-sounding rattle from the top of the engine at around 60,000 miles. When Graypaul Ferrari investigated, they found significant camshaft damage. Fortunately, Ferrari UK agreed to authorise a repair under warranty.

Ferrari 458 Italia20

‘In nearly six years, it’s covered around 80,000 miles – more than half of those on track and with literally thousands of different drivers. Remarkably, it’s lost none of its pace and, what’s more, the classic magnolia interior is virtually unmarked and the interior rattle-free. Its maintenance records over the last couple of years show it’s nipping at 6th Gear’s Audi R8 V10s in terms of reliability. It’s certainly head and shoulders above the F430 we used to run, which quickly exhibited signs of fatigue after sustained track use.

‘The 458 has confirmed my belief that modern Italian supercars benefit from mileage – there’s no need to fear putting big miles on a 458, except of course for the accelerated depreciation. It’s just a shame more owners don’t really drive and enjoy them.’ – Simon George

Ferrari 458 Italia specs

Engine4.5-litre naturally-aspirated V8
Power562bhp @ 9000rpm
Torque398lb ft @ 6000rpm
Weight1485kg
Power-to-weight378bhp/ton
0-62mph3.4sec
Top speed202mph
Price new£169,545
Value todayFrom £140,000
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on 458

Ferrari 458 MM Speciale – Custom body for 458-based one-off
News

Ferrari 458 MM Speciale – Custom body for 458-based one-off

One-off special has been built for a British client, and features new styling and a striking paint scheme
31 May 2016
Ferrari 458 Italia meets 308, 348, F355, 360 and F430
Ferrari 458 Italia meets 308, 348, F355, 360 and F430
Features

Ferrari 458 Italia meets 308, 348, F355, 360 and F430

Hi-tech 458 Italia meets its 308, 348, F355, 360 and F430 ancestors in a sonorous supercar group test
10 Feb 2015
Pininfarina Sergio to enter production
News

Pininfarina Sergio to enter production

The Ferrari 458-based Pininfarina Sergio roadster is set to enter production. Details and specs here
29 Oct 2014
Iconic Ferraris off to auction
Ferrari 250 GTO
News

Iconic Ferraris off to auction

A collection of rare and iconic Ferraris go to auction; record breaking prices expected
13 Aug 2014
Ferrari 458 Speciale on track at Anglesey: video review
Ferrari 458 Speciale on track at Anglesey: video review
Videos

Ferrari 458 Speciale on track at Anglesey: video review

We've had our first taste of the mighty Ferrari 458 Speciale on the road; now here's the full track test and video
23 Jul 2014
Ferrari trials new steering technology
Ferrari trials new steering technology
News

Ferrari trials new steering technology

Ferrari has patented a new innovation said to improved steering accuracy. Details here
14 Jul 2014
Ferrari 458 Italia Niki Lauda edition
Ferrari 458 Italia Niki Lauda
News

Ferrari 458 Italia Niki Lauda edition

The Ferrari 458 Italia gains a Niki Lauda special edition thanks to Tailor Made personalisation scheme
18 Nov 2013
Ferrari 458 Speciale official video
Ferrari 458 Speciale front
News

Ferrari 458 Speciale official video

The Ferrari 458 Speciale previewed on video. Slides, drifts, a standing start and its active aero in action
16 Sep 2013
Ferrari 458 Speciale specs, pictures and video: Frankfurt motor show 2013
Ferrari 458 Speciale rear at Frankfurt Motor Show
News

Ferrari 458 Speciale specs, pictures and video: Frankfurt motor show 2013

The Ferrari 458 Speciale, a modern day 430 Scuderia with nearly 600bhp, has been revealed at the Frankfurt motor show. Spec details, pictures and show…
11 Sep 2013
Ferrari 458 twin turbo by Hennessey
Ferrari 458 twin turbo by Hennessey
News

Ferrari 458 twin turbo by Hennessey

The Ferrari 458 Italia gets a 738bhp twin turbo version thanks to the makers of the Hennessey Venom GT
14 Aug 2013
St James's Concours event
St James&#039;s Concours: Bugatti EB110
News

St James's Concours event

The St James's Concours event is London's equivalent of Pebble Beach
8 Aug 2013
Skip advert
Advertisement
A-Z Supercars: Ferrari 458 Italia
Ferrari 458 Italia
Features

A-Z Supercars: Ferrari 458 Italia

Latest in the line of V8 mid-engined Ferraris, the 458 Italia will blow you away
1 Aug 2013
Audi R8 V10 Plus v Ferrari 458 v McLaren 12C
Audi R8 V10 Plus v Ferrari 458 v McLaren 12C
Features

Audi R8 V10 Plus v Ferrari 458 v McLaren 12C

The Audi R8 is aiming to move into true supercar territory with the 542bhp V10 Plus. We find out how it stacks up against the established class leader…
5 Jul 2013
evo Magazine: August 2013
Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse vs Pagani Huayra evo Magazine August 2013
News

evo Magazine: August 2013

Bugatti Veyron v Pagani Huayra, Ferrari 458 Spider v McLaren 12C v Audi R8 V10, Ferrari Testarossa road test, Mercedes A45 AMG driven
18 Jun 2013
evo Magazine: September 2013
evo Magazine: September 2013
News

evo Magazine: September 2013

McLaren F1 v Pagani Zonda v Ferrari F40 v F50 v Porsche Carrera GT v Noble M600 v Lamborghini Murcielago SV
18 Jun 2013
Alonso wins Chinese GP, McNish wins at Silverstone
Fernando Alonso Ferrari Formula 1 win China GP 2013
News

Alonso wins Chinese GP, McNish wins at Silverstone

News and results from the 2013 China Grand Prix, Silverstone World Endurance Championship opener and WRC Portugal
15 Apr 2013
Video: Alonso and Massa drive Ferrari 458
Red Ferrari 458 Italia sliding on track
News

Video: Alonso and Massa drive Ferrari 458

See how Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa fare in this video as they take a Ferrari 458 Italia out on track
19 Mar 2013
The Supercar Event 2012 tickets and details
The Supercar Event 2012
News

The Supercar Event 2012 tickets and details

The Supercar Event 2012 raises money for The Children's Trust and features a wide range of supercars at the Top Gear test track
15 Jun 2012
Ferrari SP12 EC revealed
Ferrari SP12 EC revealed
News

Ferrari SP12 EC revealed

Images of the one-off 512 Boxer inspired Ferrari, built for guitarist Eric Clapton, have been released.
29 May 2012
Ferrari 458 Spider Monaco Edition by Mansory
Ferrari 458 Spider Monaco Edition by Mansory front tracking
News

Ferrari 458 Spider Monaco Edition by Mansory

Mansory pulls the wraps off its tuned Ferrari 458 Spider, the unsubtle Monaco Edition. Carbonfibre body, more power
17 May 2012
Ferrari issues V8 recall
Ferrari 458 Italia V8 engine recall
News

Ferrari issues V8 recall

Ferrari announces a small recall of California and 458 Italia supercars
10 May 2012
Dunlop art car competition
Dunlop art car competition
News

Dunlop art car competition

Design a Dunlop sponsored Ferrari 458 Italia and it could race at the 2012 Le Mans 24-hour race
30 Apr 2012
Ferrari 458 China edition
Ferrari 458 China edition
News

Ferrari 458 China edition

To celebrate the 20th anniversary since Ferrari sold its first car in China, the company has released the 458 China special edition
11 Apr 2012
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content