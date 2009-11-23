Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (2010 - 2015): Germany's answer to the Ferrari 599

Yet the SLS not only deals with them but inspires huge confidence almost instantly. Out here you can sense the distinctive AMG DNA that we’ve felt before in the Black Series models. There’s an incredible stiffness to the chassis and allied to almost no roll this means that inputs to steering, brakes and throttle elicit fantastically quick responses. Jink the nose into a corner and you feel utterly connected to the wheels out in front. Pick up the throttle mid-corner and you can instantly feel the rear wheels behind your bum react as you start to steer with your foot. It is utterly direct in all its actions.

That supremely rigid chassis is all aluminium, the suspension is double wishbones all round and everything possible has been done to get the drivetrain as low as possible. It certainly feels like it too. It’s unusual these days to find carbonfibre making only one appearance, at least in the standard car – just the prop shaft linking the engine and gearbox – but with a kerb weight of 1620kg it doesn’t seem to have done the SLS too much harm…

On into the night we plunge, xenons flooding the way with their bright white beams. I try the dual-clutch transmission in its Sport Plus mode but, although it’s good, I can’t resist the urge to keep popping in changes with the cold metal paddles which seems to confuse both it and me, so I switch to ‘M’ for Manual and give my index fingers a proper workout. The shifts themselves are quick enough, though sometimes there’s a pause between the request at the paddle and the action in the ’box.

As the corners link together, the steering comes under scrutiny. It’s light yet direct around the straight-ahead, then, as you add lock, weight seems to flow into the steering wheel’s rim. You don’t get a lot of textural feedback about what the Continentals are moving over, but the directness of the connection between wheel and wheels means you still know precisely when grip begins to haemorrhage. Though it sounds a little odd, but the dynamics are almost like those of a very big Caterham: engine in the front, driver sitting over the back wheels, enough power to happily steer with the throttle almost as much as the steering, and a stiffness that makes the whole car wonderfully reactive and easy to place on the road.