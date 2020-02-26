But there is a price to pay for this excitement. With the Z07 package fitted the Z06 is often too lively on technical back roads, jinking laterally over imperfections and requiring a firm hand to stay on course, and in your lane. Using and enjoying the performance is hard work, the highly strung V8 buzzing away and demanding revs, the wheel nudging and tugging in your hands over imperfections. In the right conditions the Z06 is a livewire thrill, but – at least with the Z07 package – it has a narrower window than the 911 GT3, which can feel uncompromising at times but never as highly strung and distracted as the Vette.

The E-Ray is a different character again. The cross-plane V8 combined with the front electric motor gives it instant low-down surge, and there’s no real need to click down the gears to carry speed. This gives it a more effortless GT character than the Z06, and though it’s missing the manic top end rush, it’s a much less demanding car to drive quickly. There's no need to wring it out because the torrent in the mid-range is enough to carry enormous speed, and out of slow corners the quick-acting e-motor supports the engine. There’s a strange synthesised backing track when the electric power comes in but once the V8 is into its stride its thumping soundtrack takes over. At times there’s a sense of detachment between the two power sources, the e-motor kicking in moments before the engine hits full force if you catch it in a high gear, but by and large it's a well integrated system that adds layers – and staggering performance – to the C8.

The hybrid system colours the dynamics too. You can feel the front axle manipulating the car under power, nibbling at the steering and keeping the car poised and straight under acceleration. At road speeds it’s not as expressive as the Z06 and you need to be pushing hard to feel any meaningful adjustability, but there is a satisfying neutral balance and a sense of rear-bias to the four-wheel drive system if you go looking for it. It’s calmer than the Z06 over rough roads too, but still busier and more distracted than the Stingray – perhaps due to the wider tyres and tracks.

Driver's note

‘It is a car of contradictions: on one hand it’s a predictably larger-than-life character, but to stereotype it as such is to misrepresent it. This is no crude muscle car – it’s a sophisticated, entirely modern machine, with huge performance on road and track, and one that to most people certainly looks the part.’ – Adam Towler, former evo Deputy Editor, who tested the Chevrolet Corvette C8 on road and track in the UK

Interior and tech

Inside the C8 makes no secret of its mid-engined layout. You sit so far forward, almost like your toes are dangling beyond the front axle, and the view ahead is wonderfully panoramic. The sense of sitting right at the point of an arrow calls to mind the original Honda NSX and really whets the appetite for what’s to come. The extremely focused cockpit treatment and quartic steering wheel won’t be to all tastes, but quality is a vast leap on from that of the previous-generation car.