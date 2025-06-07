It is highly recommended that the camshaft pulley is replaced when the cambelt is changed (every five years or 60,000 miles). Failures of the camshaft pulley can cause either poor running if the belt just slips a notch or two, or, far worse, valve damage if it breaks or fails completely.

Transmission

Nothing much to worry about apart from listening for untoward whines from bearings, including the input shaft bearing which might grumble in neutral with the clutch engaged. The gear change should be light and positive. Early five-speed gearboxes numbered between J4A4-1003542 to J4A4-1005978 might have a faulty countershaft bearing snap ring which could cause major gearbox failure. If possible, check it has been replaced. That said, if the car has now covered a big mileage the chances are it’s okay.

Suspension and wheels

Suspension balljoints, bushes and bearings do wear, especially if the NSX has been driven hard on track. This hurts if it’s a front lower balljoint, because you have to buy the whole upright at around £1000. The other parts are pricey, too. Plans Motorsport can convert an NSX’s suspension to NSX-R specification, involving springs (stiffer front, softer rear), dampers, anti-roll bars and rear lower wishbones. One effect is to reduce the pendulous oversteer to which a standard NSX ultimately succumbs. Check the tyres for wear – the rears don’t last long.

Body

It’s aluminium, and any repairs must have been done by someone familiar with working the metal and making sure the paint bonds to it properly. Check inside the nose and tail for repairs, overspray, non-original seam sealer and other evidence of impact. Corrosion is not a problem, but panel gaps should be perfect. Make sure all the locks, catches and the pop-up headlights (if applicable) work, remembering that the cost of replacing even insignificant items can be very high if they are NSX-unique.

Interior

The cabin’s furnishings are very durable but check everything works and be worried if any warning lights don’t extinguish when they should. The Bose stereo is unique to the NSX, so if you’re looking at a car with aftermarket sounds and you want to reinstate its originality, be prepared to spend an easy £1000 here.

What to pay

NSXs are rare so you may have to wait a while to find the right one for you. At the time of writing in 2025, there are in the region of 250 cars in the UK, of which over 150 are SORN. Given their rarity, even early cars will now set you back from £60,000, with the very best, low c10,000-mile later cars currently on the market for in the region of £150,000.

'I bought one'

‘At the time the NSX came out I was friendly with my local Honda dealer, and they had a white one in. I was drooling… “Take it for a run,” they said, “and don’t bend it.” I fell in love. I knew that one day I’d have to have one.