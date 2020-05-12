Used Honda Accord Type R (1998 – 2002) – review, history and specs of the forgotten Japanese icon

The Honda Accord Type R belonged to a category of car that effectively no longer exists: the sports saloon. Once populated by Mercedes 190 2.3s, Peugeot 405 Mi-16s and brawny but compact six-cylinder 3-series, their modern equivalents have grown portly, the more blue-collar models have been absorbed by crossovers, and M3s and C63s now occupy a different space entirely.

We can be thankful to Honda then for having a proper go at it before the segment disappeared. Just as they did with the Civic and Integra Type R, Honda’s engineers turned their humdrum family wagon into a lighter, more focused sports car, complete with screaming engine, less weight and sharper handling.

That made the Accord Type R one of our favourite sports saloons at the time, up there with Impreza Turbos and Mitsubishi Lancer Evos. With nothing quite like it on the modern market, it’s still a desirable performance car today, even if it has gone a little forgotten compared to its Civic Type R and Integra Type R siblings and other JDM icons besides.

Honda Accord Type R history

Have you ever seen one without the wing? I’m not convinced I have. Put down £23,000 for a Honda Accord Type R in late 1998 and, were you so inclined, you could politely ask your local Honda dealer to leave its prominent aerodynamic aid off the specification list. If you’d opted for Nighthawk Black Pearl or Titan Silver Metallic rather than this car’s Vesuvio Red, it’d be in the running for one of the decade’s most anonymous-looking performance cars.