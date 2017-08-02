Renault Sport Clio V6 (2001 - 2005) review: the mid-engined hatchback with a supercar spirit

It still comes as quite a shock when you open the door (via the handle hidden deep in the recess) and see the almost bog-standard Clio interior. It’s comfortable enough – better with the seat lowering kit fitted to this example – but it always seemed a shame that the V6 didn’t feature a wild interior like that of the R5 Turbo 1.

The Phase 2 driving experience was much improved. It’s a tamer and more predictable machine, with plenty of grip to lean on, a more responsive engine to work with and a far better sense of connection. The harmonious rate of response front-to-rear means you really can commit it to corners without fear of anything untoward.

It sits well on the road, the sense of stability mirroring its squat, four-square stance. The steering has reasonable feel but is somewhat slow-witted, so you do have to make more steering input for any given direction change than in, say, the front-wheel-drive 172 or 182 Clios, which were sharper and more aggressive in the way they turned in. And while there’s much to admire in how the Phase 2’s handing was tamed, it’s so benign you sometimes wish it were a bit more agile. As it is, the front end pushes wide first, though playing with the balance on corner entry does bring it to life with very little sense of jeopardy.

The Phase 2 transformation effectively took the Clio V6 from productionised development prototype to finished article. For Marvin it went a long way to righting the wrongs of the original time-compromised project: ‘Where the Phase 1 was basically a copy of the Trophy car, faults and all, the Phase 2 chassis was completely reworked. We did a lot of calculation using Adams [chassis kinematics modelling software]. We decided to change the set-up philosophy, so where the Phase 1 ran fairly soft springs with intrusive bump-stops, we supported the Phase 2 more on its springs, allowed the dampers to control the movement more freely and brought bump-stops into play right at the end of the travel.