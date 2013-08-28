Renault Sport Twingo 133 (2008 - 2013) review: big fun, small price

To instil the Twingo with the kind of sharpness and agility of its larger siblings, Renault Sport fitted a stiffer rear anti-roll bar to improve turn-in, and the 133 sits 10mm lower on stiffer springs than the Twingo GT, with revised dampers to suit. Customers had the option to go a step further with a £650 Cup chassis option, which drops the ride height by a further 4mm and brings a 10 per cent increase in spring rate, as well as larger, 17-inch alloys. Unless you plan on using your Twingo on track, we’d suggest looking for a car with the standard chassis – the extra compliance is welcome on the kind of tight, ragged B-roads that suit the Twingo.

For outright thrills you’ll be better off in a Clio 172 or 182, but the Twingo has the kind of willing, eager personality that makes hot superminis so appealing. Driving it is a lesson in conserving momentum, leaning on the grip from the generously wide 195-section tyres and timing your gearchanges to keep the engine hovering near the 7000rpm red line. It’s not a car that constantly feeds you information, but the Twingo’s responses are consistent and it gives you confidence to flick it into corners and through direction changes in classic hot hatch style.

What to pay

The 133 wasn’t quite the sales hit that Renault was hoping for, meaning that there are far fewer used examples on the market than there are hot Clios. Still, there are plenty of pre-facelift cars (as pictured) to be found dipping below the £4000 mark, with the best low-mileage ones commanding up to £5k. Facelifted models (from 2012/13) are available around £5k too, but given that the changes were largely cosmetic we’d be just as happy opting for the original.

What to look out for

The 1.6-litre engine is reliable if the maintenance schedule has been followed (a service is needed every year or 12,000 miles, with a cambelt change at 72,000), but suspension components are prone to wear – particularly the lower-arm ball joints, which require a new front suspension arm to replace them. It’s not hugely expensive, £250 all-in, but it’s a regular issue, so keep an ear out for clunks or knocks on the test drive.