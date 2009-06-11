Renault Sport Clio 182 Trophy (2005) review – an all-time great hot hatch

The Clio Trophy was the people’s champion of eCoty 2005. ‘There’s absolutely nothing you could improve about that car,’ said Harry Metcalfe after it placed third, dusting up a Lamborghini Gallardo SE, E46 BMW M3 CS and Porsche Cayman S, among others. It made such an impression that Harry went on to buy the very example from that test, and nearly two decades later the Trophy is still a fantastic buy.

This ultimate Clio 182 is what you get when an already brilliant car is tweaked, honed and developed to an even higher level. The standard Renault Sport Clio was already a gem, its diddly proportions disguising a heavyweight blow from a naturally aspirated 2-litre engine and a chassis that could maximise every drop of available power. It was affordable, fast and hugely entertaining, but as the model entered its final phase of production, Renault decided to create the ultimate run-out special.

The Trophy doesn’t look much different to a regular 182 (or a base Clio, in fact), but that’s all part of the charm. The Capsicum Red paint is unique, as are the Recaro seats that position you lower in the cabin. The defining upgrade, however, was a set of motorsport-style Sachs dampers, complete with remote reservoirs and thicker damper rods for better control, allowing the Trophy to skim across the ground with even more finesse and composure. According to Renault, the Sachs units cost ten times more than regular dampers. Hydraulic bump-stops made it possible to lower the front ride height by 10mm without compromising travel, while Speedline Turini wheels were fitted too, saving 1.3kg per corner.

Price and buying checkpoints

Just 500 Trophys were built for the UK market, priced at £15,500 a pop. These days, expect to pay around £12k for a sub-70k mile example, with well-preserved low-owner cars costing upwards of £15k. The most desirable Trophys are those that remain closest to the original spec, particularly with regards to the suspension. Those Sachs dampers are specialist items and replacements are hard to come by, meaning that you’ve a choice of a rebuild or aftermarket coilovers when they wear out. We’d recommend the former, but depending on the work required, refurbishing all four can cost over £1000.