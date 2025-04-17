My E46 BMW M3 CS memory is different to the dozens of amazing moments from various evo Car of the Year weeks down the years. All alone, in the height of the midday sun, driving to pick up some lunch in Castellane, nestled in a fold of rocks on the Route Napoléon. The CS had already finished second in our ‘real world’ preliminary round, just behind the extraordinary Clio Trophy, thus qualifying it to face the big boys: Ford GT, F430, Gallardo SE and others from Aston, Porsche and Mercedes.

That lunchtime dash told me it wouldn’t be overwhelmed by either the competition or the location. In fact, its exquisite straight-six, serene responses and outrageously malleable balance matched the road, the weather and my mood to perfection. As it tumbled down into Castellane, feeling almost weightless, sweeping through turns in its great, almost elastic sweet-spot, the relatively humble BMW M3 jumped right to the top of my list. It took a Ford GT to displace it, and only after much soul-searching. The M3 CS felt like a superstar.

That would have been late October 2005. The sun didn’t stop shining, the pizza in Castellane’s town square was hot and drizzled with fresh chilli oil, the local gendarmes looked kindly upon us after a quick blast in the Ferrari, and the Gallardo shot the most beautiful blue flames at night. Nirvana. Snap back to Bedfordshire many years later on a cold January morning, I’ve just had a petrol station sausage roll for breakfast, the roads on the way here were crumbling after weeks of howling wind and apocalyptic rainfall and it’s dark. I’m not sure it’ll really get light at all today. That’s ok though, because waiting for me is a pristine M3 CS. Still nirvana over a decade on? Let’s see.

BMW M3 CS (E46) in detail

Back in ’05, the CS pack – known as the Competition Package in the US and Europe – cost £2400 here in the UK, taking the price of the M3 to £43,555. The E90 3-series had already been launched at this point, so the mildly tweaked M3 was a last hurrah for the E46. On paper it did look like a pretty mild upgrade, too.