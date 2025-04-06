That’s not the 911’s only trick, either. Initially, its steering feels heavy and a bit slow, especially after the M4’s, but pick up the speed a little, guide the 911 into a few proper corners, and suddenly it feels exactly right: well weighted, uncannily precise yet calm. Same goes for the chassis. The secondary ride is a bit busy but the primary movements are beautifully controlled so the car carries speed with a remarkable lack of fuss, even over some of the most challenging sections.

> BMW M4 CS 2025 review – the M4 sweet spot we’ve been waiting for?

There are modes, too, and while the 911’s à la carte menu isn’t quite as extensive as the M4’s, its damping offers greater bandwidth. Select Wet mode via the rotary switch that hangs off the Porsche’s steering wheel and you can feel the dampers relax and the ride become more loose-limbed, enhancing grip.

You might even find the car messaging you, encouraging you to select Wet mode because it can sense the level of grip, but while it’s pretty useful here in north Wales, after a few miles of gnarly twists and turns you will have discovered that it’s not necessary because the amount of grip the Carrera finds on these sodden roads is quite astonishing. Porsches always have impressive wet grip; we’ve driven Boxsters, Caymans and 911s on greasy tracks when they seem somehow to find another level of grip, an extra 20 per cent over everything else. But this 911 seems to have found another level again.

Front-end grip is ridiculous and the rear is just as well stuck down. Point it across the mountains here, drive as fast as you want or dare, and it doesn’t put a wheel wrong. There’s fair feedback through the steering and great precision, but you can’t really tell where the limit is, just when the front is going to run out of grip, though partly this is because you can’t believe how trenchant is the grip of the Pirelli P Zeros. Load the car into a turn and give the wheel an extra sharp input and you’ll feel the nose just slip and slur a little wide on the wet asphalt; gas it hard and the rear might give a little shimmy too.