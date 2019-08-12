The 981 Porsche Boxster Spyder was a very different car from the Cayman GT4. It was basically a restyled Boxster GTS, not that there was a great deal wrong with that. Point is, though, it was nowhere near as focused in its chassis and suspension design as its fixed head brother with the big wing on the back.

The 718 Spyder, however, is exactly the same as a GT4 beneath its knee-tremblingly beautiful skin. Same 4-litre flat-six 992-based engine that revs to 8000rpm, same six-speed manual gearbox with auto blip on the downshifts and, most important of all, exactly the same GT3-inspired chassis, suspension, steering and brakes.

The only real difference between the Spyder and GT4 is the aerodynamic package. On aesthetic grounds Porsche decided not to fit the Spyder with a big rear wing (correct decision) and instead went for a smaller wing that retracts back into the rear bodywork at low speeds, plus the front splitter is nowhere near as pronounced. So the Spyder generates no lift as such, but also no downforce. Unlike the GT4.

The flip side is that the Spyder looks drop dead gorgeous in the flesh (as does the GT4 to be fair, though for different reasons) and the hood – still a mostly manual affair, so still a bit of a palaver to raise or lower to be honest – allows you to engage with the elements that much more viscerally. It also means you can hear the flat-six more clearly on the move, which is a pleasure never to be underestimated.

Engine, gearbox and 0-62mph time

The 718 Spyder is powered by the exact same 4-litre atmospheric flat-six that propels the GT4. It produces 414bhp and can rev to 8000rpm. Maximum torque of 310lb ft is developed between 5000-6800rpm, and if you’re wondering about its heritage the engine is actually a development of the 992’s 3-litre flat-six turbo. In this case it’s bored out to 4-litres (the stroke remains unchanged from the 992’s motor) and its turbos have been removed. Like the GT4, it also features cylinder de-activation at light or zero throttle loads where it goes on to three cylinders to improve fuel consumption.