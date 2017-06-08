Porsche 718 Boxster review – the benchmark convertible sports car

​We can’t really think of another car that has so consistently performed at such a high level for such a long time as the Porsche Boxster. It may have picked up the unfair tag of being the poor person’s 911, but we’d hazard a guess few Boxster owners have ever felt short-changed after a day behind the wheel.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So even nine years into the 718 generation – and with its EV replacement on the horizon – the Boxster remains one of the best sports cars on sale, with a sizeable caveat based around the lower half of the range. This is almost entirely down to the fitment of Porsche’s turbocharged flat-four engine – a decision that has elicited a fair amount of criticism, and for good reason. Yet this only affects the base and S models, with the GTS now running a slightly de-tuned version of the 4-litre flat-six from the Boxster Spyder.

> Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS 2025 review – unapologetically hardcore, undeniably brilliant

A positioning realignment along with the 718 update also affected the Cayman, the entry price of which dropped below the soft-top Boxster, making it now the more expensive mid-engined model. So there are a few chinks in the Boxster’s armour, but choose wisely and its best attributes remain, keeping it a keystone model for both Porsche and its competitors.

Porsche 718 Boxster: in detail

Prices, specs and rivals

The 718 Boxster has steadily risen in price over the years, but at £55,800, it competes in the sports car heartland it always has. For this price though, you get halogen headlights, a plastic dashboard and tiny (in context) 18-inch wheels making it look and feel like the base model it is. Get busy with the options list and elements such as LED headlights and proper leather can be specced, but they add up quickly. Porsche’s PCM system is clear and easy to use, but the basic stereo is pretty poor and struggles to overcome road and wind noise. The BOSE sound system upgrade is well worth considering.