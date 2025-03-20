At the eleventh hour, after five years in production, BMW has decided put a six-speed manual in the six-cylinder Z4, creating the Z4 M40i Handschalter, or hand shift. Logically, a manual is regressive, fitting one to a long-established model especially so given car makers’ efforts to lower their corporate CO2 levels. Today’s automatic ’boxes deliver better economy and performance and are responsive enough to not impede the process of a good drive. Thing is though, the Z4 isn’t a logical, practical choice, and a manual might give it some much-needed driver engagement and appeal.

Until now, you could only have the BMW Z4 with an eight-speed ZF auto and, to be honest, it seemed to fit the aspirations of the model and its customers. Why the change of heart? Probably not market pressure because the Z4 has been consistently the biggest seller in this roadster segment, finding a big market in Germany, the UK and the US. Perhaps the reason for the late change of heart is more prosaic.

Basically, the work had already been done. The Z4 was built in collaboration with Toyota who got the Supra, the two marques avoiding direct sales conflict by dint of the BMW being available only as a convertible and the Toyota only as a coupe. However, underneath they share the same basic platform, suspension and drivetrains and are built at the same Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria, and early on Toyota employed ZF to fashion a six-speed manual to mate up with the BMW 3-litre straight-six.

So for BMW the manual was pretty much off-the-shelf. They say the Z4 ’box uses ‘M-specific components for the gear set and shafts, along with a custom-made shift lever and linkage’, which is pretty close to Toyota’s description of the work that went into creating the Supra gearbox. Meanwhile, a look at the technical specs reveals that the gear ratios and final drive of the Z4 and Supra are identical.