Toyota GR Supra review – can it rival the Porsche 718 Cayman?

When Toyota launched the GR Supra back in 2019, it’s fair to assume that we all took more interest in the historical precedence of the Supra bit of its name than we did GR. But now, four years, two fabulous GR siblings and a new manual transmission later, the Supra’s relevance to its GT-like predecessors has almost completely passed, leaving behind a curious two-seater sports car that we feel is only just now starting to reveal its full potential.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The GR Supra range in the UK has grown to include a four-cylinder variant, and more recently a manual version that arrived in 2022. The latter also brought about some meaningful changes to the set-up on all subsequent Supra models; while the quirky coupe is still flawed in some respects, it's carved out its own sports car identity while many others are biting the dust.

While our four-star rating indicates that the Supra is good, it doesn’t offer any truly outstanding characteristics that elevate it into the realms of the very best. It doesn't have the sparkling powertrain of the Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0, the agility of an Alpine A110, nor the balance of its smaller GR86 sibling. But there’s still plenty of appeal in this most distinctive of sports cars.

Toyota GR Supra: in detail

Engine, gearbox and technical specs –Two BMW-sourced engines are available – a four and a six – with the latter available with a manual gearbox

–Two BMW-sourced engines are available – a four and a six – with the latter available with a manual gearbox Performance and 0-60 time – Does strong work with its relatively modest power figures, but both engines do most of their work in the mid-range

– Does strong work with its relatively modest power figures, but both engines do most of their work in the mid-range Ride and handling – Responsive, well balanced and grippy, with good traction in the dry and a decent ride, but on-the-limit handling can be indistinct

– Responsive, well balanced and grippy, with good traction in the dry and a decent ride, but on-the-limit handling can be indistinct MPG and running costs – Decent on-paper economy for its performance. Good warranty too.

– Decent on-paper economy for its performance. Good warranty too. Interior and tech – A Toyota recipe with BMW ingredients. The outcome is a comfortable, well-judged environment, but small windows and dark trim leave it a bit gloomy

– A Toyota recipe with BMW ingredients. The outcome is a comfortable, well-judged environment, but small windows and dark trim leave it a bit gloomy Design – Traditional sports car proportions paired with unique design elements.

Prices, specs and rivals

The Supra is currently unavailable to order in the UK. When it was, it was offered in a single Pro grade in both four- and six-cylinder forms. The base 2.0 Pro was £50,545, making it significantly more expensive than the GR86 (Toyota's smaller coupe was priced at £32,495). The GR Supra 3.0 Pro cost £58,580, putting it right in the thick of rivals such as the Alpine A110 and Porsche 718 Cayman S.