Toyota GR Supra 2.0 Fast Fleet test – six months in the four-cylinder Porsche Cayman rival

It’s a uniquely horrible sound, and the moment you hear it you think: ‘Oh pants. Not that. Not here. Not right now.’

But then there’s rarely a convenient time to hear the ominous click-click-click of metal stuck in the tread of your tyre. Instead you realise you’re either going to be very late indeed to wherever you are heading, or that you won’t get there at all if the bloke at the tyre dealer (which you may or may not reach) does the full teeth-sucking routine and says, ‘Sorry, guv. Can’t plug that. You need a new tyre and we don’t have any of those in stock.’

Anyway, in this case the bloke at Kwik Fit confounded all my expectations and did the exact opposite. Once I’d limped the Supra onto his forecourt he took one look at the bolt head sticking out of its right-rear tyre and said, ‘No problem, my friend. Just stick it in front of the ramp over there and I’ll sort it.’ He had the Supra’s 18-inch Michelin Pilot Sport tyre off its rim within five minutes of me turning up. And no more than ten minutes after that I was on my way again, bolt head removed, puncture all nicely plugged, and me a mere tenner less well off.