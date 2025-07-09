New Aston Martin Vantage S revealed – Ferrari Amalfi rival is more powerful and focused

What was it that kept the Aston Martin Vantage off the podium at evo Car of the Year 2024? What did it lack that gave the Mazda MX-5 RF, McLaren Artura Spider and Porsche 911 S/T the edge? Henry Catchpole and John Barker felt the Aston couldn’t deliver that last tenth in the way it steers, the way it rides, and in its ability to really settle into a flow on a winding and varied road. The response may come in the form of the new Vantage S, which adds a small increase in power and, its maker hopes, cultivates a more focused feel with myriad detail changes to create the ultimate driver’s Aston. It's part of CEO Adrian Hallmark's plan to feather the lineup with desirable derivatives to create a ladder of Aston ownership progression. It’s also a convenient bit of new metal to debut not long after the reveal of Ferrari’s new Amalfi, which the Vantage can count as a key rival.

First the firepower. This wasn’t in any way lacking in the standard car, but the Vantage S gets a bump from 656bhp to 671bhp, arriving at 6000rpm as before. Torque, meanwhile, stays the same, at 590lb ft, albeit with that peak arriving and departing 1000rpm later, from 3000rpm to 6000rpm.

How you dig into those outputs has been changed too. The drive-by-wire throttle pedal weight and response have been recalibrated, to improve reactions and the driver’s sense of connection to the powerplant. The launch control system has also been optimised, meaning 0-62mph can now be covered in 3.4sec, 0.1sec quicker than before. Top speed remains 202mph.

More important are the changes to the suspension, with fresh tuning and software changes for the Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers for improved front-end response. Not that it was lazy in the standard car. The rear subframe now also forgoes rubber in its mountings to the car’s body to take out some slack in the car’s responses. Camber, toe and caster settings have been revised too.