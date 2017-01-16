Mazda MX-5 RF 2025 review – evo Car of the Year 2024’s people’s champion

For some, the Mazda MX‑5, even the metal-roofed MX-5 RF, will seem old-fashioned in the opening moments of 2025. For others – particularly those who nod off when yet another new two-ton electric crossover with more horsepower than range graces their Facebook timeline – it serves the ultimate palate cleanser.

So just as on occasion it does well to lock one’s phone, leave it in another room, sit down and crack open a magazine, so too does a drive in the latest MX‑5 RF remind us of what we should be looking for in the very best driver’s cars.

To all but the keenest of eyes this 2025-model-year MX-5 may look like the same ND-generation car that’s been on sale since 2015, but to say nothing has changed would be to do the diligence and sensitivity of its makers a disservice. In the twilight years of its fourth generation, this latest update brings a number of desirable tricks and toys to bear, keeping the MX‑5 on the right side of contemporary.

The big story dynamically is the new asymmetric limited-slip differential that’s fitted to 2-litre models. This features a cam mechanism on the conical clutch that varies limiting force depending on whether the car is accelerating or decelerating.