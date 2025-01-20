The 2025 Mazda MX-5 is all the sports car you need

One of the most dedicated motoring communities out there is that which surrounds the Mazda MX-5. They have it that the little Japanese roadster is and has always been, all the sports car you could ever need. But for the rest of us who are sometimes partial to cars with more than four cylinders, over 200bhp and a bit of structural rigidity, compelling though it’s always been, it’s never been the be-all and end-all.

Now, though, 35 years on from the MX-5’s debut, the latest car puts forward perhaps the most convincing case yet. Why? Well, in the first instance, absolutely on merit. The MX-5 has been nipped, tucked and fettled, as Japanese performance cars often are throughout their protracted lifespans. A new limited-slip diff and revised steering add to the Bilstein suspension, and Brembo brakes that make the latest MX-5 quite unlike an original from 2015. Still, there’s no escaping the fact that at its base, it is a ten-year-old car. When including it in the eCoty 2024 lineup, we had to be sure:

In evo podcast episode ten, Dickie Meaden said: ‘We touched on this in our Japanese car podcast way back when, but the latest MX-5 has all the hallmarks of a car that's properly been honed and tweaked, and it was all the little adjustments and quite costly little additions that all the engineers would have wanted to do. It just felt like it might be quite a special little car.